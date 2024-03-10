March 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case Involving Renowned Photographer

Photo: Facebook, LAPD

Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section Asks For Public’s Help

Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section (SAS) is actively searching for additional victims in a series of sexual assaults that have recently come to light in the Hancock Park area.

On January 10, 2024, a 29-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by Kenneth Howard Dolin at his residence/photography studio in the Wilshire Division. Dolin, a well-known photographer and acting coach with significant ties to the entertainment industry, has allegedly used modeling websites to solicit victims. Subsequent investigations by detectives revealed two additional female victims in their mid-twenties who accused Dolin of sexual assault in 2017. All three incidents reportedly began with professional contacts that escalated into Dolin inappropriately touching the women during solo photo shoots in his studio.

SAS investigators took action on March 4, 2024, arresting 64-year-old Kenneth Howard Dolin on charges of 289(a) P.C., Penetration with a Foreign Object (booking #6769557). Despite his arrest, Dolin has been released from custody pending further investigation.

Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor with the Special Assault Section, emphasized the importance of understanding the distinction between art photography and sexual assault. “These victims felt trapped and had to comply with his advances. We want to make sure we know everything that happened and make sure that line does not get crossed again,” stated Detective Hopkins.

Investigators suspect that additional victims may have yet to come forward. A photograph of the suspect is being released to aid in the identification and communication with potential victims.

Victims or individuals with information pertaining to this investigation are urged to contact Officer Richard Podkowski of the Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447. For calls made during non-business hours or weekends, individuals should reach out to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Additionally, tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

City Hall Disturbance Resolved: Officers’ De-escalation Skills Prevail in Mental Health Crisis

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

Police Response to Mental Health Crisis Demonstrates Worth of De-escalation Training In response to a service call on the afternoon...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

96th Academy Awards: Surprises, Triumphs, and Memorable Moments, Full List of Winners

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

Unexpected Losses to Unforgettable Performances at the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s biggest night is over, and...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane’s Santa Monica Flagship Faces Temporary Closure: New Owners Offer Solution for Cake Lovers

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

Montana Avenue’s Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Temporarily Shut, Julie Ngu Working to Reopen and Get Cake to Fans By Dolores...
News, Video

(Video) Update: The Recently Re-Opened Bakery Sweet Lady Jane in Santa Monica Has Closed Temporarily

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

A Sign on the Door From the New Owners Notes The Closure is Related to Permits. According to The Note,...

Photo One : Photo Credit A24
News

Director Rose Glass Dives Deep into “Love Lies Bleeding” – A Queer Crime Thriller with Heart

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

Discover the Secrets Behind the Making of This Magical and Intense Lesbian Romance For the release of LOVE LIES BLEEDING,...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

Oscar 2024 Live Results and Updates from Hollywood’s Biggest Night

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Check Here on Sunday for the Winners at the Academy Awards You can check back here on Sunday night for...

Photo: Shake Shack
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Predict the Runtime, Win Delicious Rewards! Shake Shack’s Star-Studded Game for Tinseltown’s Biggest Night

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Shake Shack’s Ultimate Award Show Guessing Game, and You Get the Prizes Get ready for a star-studded evening of predictions...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Nabs Auto Burglar Suspect: Seek Information in Series of Crimes

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Authorities Arrest Suspect and Recover Stolen Property The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) West Los Angeles Division Auto Detectives have...
News

Exclusive Wedding Registry Event in the Palisades

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Calling all fiancé’s! Elizabeth Lamont, a luxury interior design studio and home store located in the Palisades Village is hosting...
News, Video

(Video) Soft Opening of Sweet Lady Jane Beverly Hills

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

We interviewed Julie Ngu, the new owner of Sweet Lady Jane. People kept stopping by to tell their stories and...

Photo: Official
News

Rev Up Your Run: Screenland 5K Takes Over Culver City for an Unforgettable Weekend

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Culver City’s Annual 5K Run/Walk Brings Fun, Celebrities, and Community Spirit. Culver City is gearing up for the annual Screenland...

Photo: A24
News

Love Lies Bleeding” Sparks Star-Studded LA Premiere with Director Rose Glass and A-List Cast

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

lamorous Red Carpet Affair Sees Kristen Stewart’s Bold Fashion Statement Steal the Spotlight LOVE LIES BLEEDING, the new film from...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wolfgang Puck to Wow Celebs at 30th Annual Oscars Governor’s Ball with Luxurious Feast

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Chef Discusses His Three-Decade Legacy and Teases Decadent Desserts at the Oscars Chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck will serve a...
News, Video

(Video) Carve Out Some Peaceful Time for Your Energetic System, Body, Mind, and Soul In Santa Monica’s Premier Wellness Studio

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

IntoMeSea is dedicated to creating a space where we care for, connect to, and transcend the self in order that...
News

One Whole Life: Health Starts in Your Gut

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

Los Angeles-based broth company, OWL Venice, is on a mission to heal the world. OWL stands for One Whole Life...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR