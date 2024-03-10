LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case Involving Renowned Photographer

Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section Asks For Public’s Help

Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section (SAS) is actively searching for additional victims in a series of sexual assaults that have recently come to light in the Hancock Park area.

On January 10, 2024, a 29-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by Kenneth Howard Dolin at his residence/photography studio in the Wilshire Division. Dolin, a well-known photographer and acting coach with significant ties to the entertainment industry, has allegedly used modeling websites to solicit victims. Subsequent investigations by detectives revealed two additional female victims in their mid-twenties who accused Dolin of sexual assault in 2017. All three incidents reportedly began with professional contacts that escalated into Dolin inappropriately touching the women during solo photo shoots in his studio.

SAS investigators took action on March 4, 2024, arresting 64-year-old Kenneth Howard Dolin on charges of 289(a) P.C., Penetration with a Foreign Object (booking #6769557). Despite his arrest, Dolin has been released from custody pending further investigation.

Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor with the Special Assault Section, emphasized the importance of understanding the distinction between art photography and sexual assault. “These victims felt trapped and had to comply with his advances. We want to make sure we know everything that happened and make sure that line does not get crossed again,” stated Detective Hopkins.

Investigators suspect that additional victims may have yet to come forward. A photograph of the suspect is being released to aid in the identification and communication with potential victims.

Victims or individuals with information pertaining to this investigation are urged to contact Officer Richard Podkowski of the Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447. For calls made during non-business hours or weekends, individuals should reach out to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Additionally, tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.