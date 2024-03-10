City Hall Disturbance Resolved: Officers’ De-escalation Skills Prevail in Mental Health Crisis

Police Response to Mental Health Crisis Demonstrates Worth of De-escalation Training

In response to a service call on the afternoon of March 7, officers were dispatched to Culver City’s City Hall to address a disturbance. Upon arrival, they encountered a male adult in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Leveraging their established rapport with the individual, officers tactfully engaged with him, employing de-escalation techniques to alleviate his agitation. Through their patient efforts, the officers successfully stabilized the situation, offering the man the necessary services.

Subsequently, he peacefully left the location without any further incident.

With the newly launched Culver City Mobile Crisis Team ready to assist people who are having mental health issues, Culver City is making progress in handling mental health issues with residents of the city. The Culver City Police Department officers have used de-escalation techniques earlier this year, showing a willingness to resolve mental health crises peacefully.