March 8, 2024

Exclusive Wedding Registry Event in the Palisades

Calling all fiancé’s! Elizabeth Lamont, a luxury interior design studio and home store located in the Palisades Village is hosting an exclusive wedding registry event on Saturday, March 16th. Leaders in the wedding industry will share their expert advice and answer your questions.

Registry experts include Vietri, Simon Pearce, Kim Seybert, Casafina, and Skyros. Plus, LA-based stylist Jessica Cortez, expert organizer Tori Springer Taylor, flowers by Becca’s in Bloom, and refreshments by Sweet Laurel Bakery.

RSVP to receive a full bag of wedding inspiration!

Event Details:
When: March 16th, 12 pm-4 pm
Where: Elizabeth Lamont, 15231 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Click here to RSVP!

in News
