Love Lies Bleeding” Sparks Star-Studded LA Premiere with Director Rose Glass and A-List Cast

Photo: A24

lamorous Red Carpet Affair Sees Kristen Stewart’s Bold Fashion Statement Steal the Spotlight

LOVE LIES BLEEDING, the new film from acclaimed director Rose Glass, had its official Los Angeles red carpet premiere at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, February 5. This film from independent studio A24 is an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: (L-R) Jena Malone, Kristen Stewart, writer/director Rose Glass, Katy O’Brian and Anna Baryshnikov seen at the Los Angeles Premiere of A24’s “Love Lies Bleeding” at Fine Arts Theatre on March 05, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for A24)

Writer/Director Rose Glass and stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Jena Malone, and Anna Baryshnikov attended the film’s gala premiere. Kristen Stewart’s daring outfit at the premiere caught everyone’s eye and is almost as shocking as the film itself. Almost. 

Renowned director Edgar Wright remarked on Twitter after watching the film, “Rose Glass’ ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ is a welcome shot in the arm for indie cinema; funny, ferocious & wildly imaginative.  A certain moment in the last 15 mins had me applauding its audacity. Whole cast is great, but Katy O’Brian just flat-out rocks in a gargantuan star turn. Bravo.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Kristen Stewart (L) and writer/director Rose Glass seen at the Los Angeles Premiere of A24’s “Love Lies Bleeding” at Fine Arts Theatre on March 05, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for A24)

Other celebrity guests at the premiere were Bella Rose Avila, Catherine Hardwicke, CJ “Lana” Perry, Dan Madison Savage, Elyse Anderson aka Kerri Colby, Gerard Bush, Gravity Jacobs, Greta Titelman, Jackson Rathbone, Justin Kelly, Kimberly Peirce, Mamoudou Athie, Manu Rios, Millicent Hailes, Ruby Cruz, Ryan Simpkins, Shannon Beveridge, Shannon Purser, Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro, Thora Birch, and Yvie Oddly. 

The film will have a limited release in Los Angeles and New York this Friday, March 8, and go nationwide on March 15. You can purchase tickets at https://tickets.loveliesbleeding.movie/.

There are tickets available for the live Q&As at the AMC at the Grove 14 at 5:15 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. with Rose Glass, Kristen Stewart, and Katy O’Brian on Friday, March 8 and with Rose Glass and Katy O’Brian the AMC Century City 15 screenings at 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

