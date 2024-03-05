One Whole Life: Health Starts in Your Gut

Los Angeles-based broth company, OWL Venice, is on a mission to heal the world. OWL stands for One Whole Life and they believe that to heal the world, you must first heal yourself, which is where their Reset cleanse comes in.

The OWL Reset combines the wisdom of Chinese medicine, ayurveda and chronobiology. On the Reset, their broth elixirs and plant-based shakes work synergistically to provide a simple, powerful way to maintain your gastrointestinal health and digestion.

Broth is an effective way to treat intestinal permeability, but OWL Venice bone broth elixirs aren’t like other traditional stock. They are free of inflammatory foods like onion and garlic, and simmered with healing herbs that reduce inflammation, heal the gut and aid in digestion. They are formulated to be sipped like tea and provide healing benefits from both the plants and bones.

While other cleanse programs deplete the body of essential nutrients, the OWL Reset is formulated to nourish the body, heal the gut and promote holistic wellness. Packed with healing herbs, minerals, collagen, protein and key superfoods, this is a modern day cleanse that helps people curb cravings and manage weight while restoring and repairing the gastrointestinal system, commonly known as the gut.

But, why reset?

OWL founder Lindsey Wilson says the word cleanse implies that you may not already be clean to begin with, but your body is actually healing itself all the time.

“Our body uses about 60% of its energy on digesting food. So, the idea of switching to an all-liquid reset is that the body is able to spend less energy digesting food and more energy doing what it does best, which is repairing and healing the body,” Wilson says.

Currently, OWL offers chicken, turkey, beef, bison and vegan mineral broth elixirs in a four-, six- and eight-day reset cleanse program to heal and seal the gut. Each day of the Reset comprises three broth elixirs and three organic mylkshakes, a nourishing blend of hemp hearts, veggies, roots and functional herbs designed to improve digestive performance and reduce inflammation.

“Resetting helps you re-establish healthier habits and reconnect you with those hunger cues so you realize when you’re eating because you’re hungry versus when you’re eating because you’re tired, lonely, stressed or sad,” Wilson said.

A beneficial time to detoxify the body and tap into increased energy and confidence, clearer skin, reduced stress, stable adrenals and a healthier lifestyle, is spring, right around the corner.

“Spring and summer are the best times to have a lower caloric intake. A traditional reset I would recommend only in summer because it is hotter and the body is better able to digest raw foods,” Wilson said. “However, the OWL Reset is designed to be done year-round because of its warm broths and whole fruit and vegetable shakes.”

OWL products are void of common food allergens such as gluten, dairy, garlic, nuts, onion, added sugar and inflammatory ingredients. Using chronobiology, the idea of eating foods at a specific time of day based on a living organism’s utilization of light as indirect energy, each ingredient in the reset intentionally considers alignment with circadian rhythm. This supports prime digestion and absorption of nutrients morning, afternoon and evening.

If you feel hungry during the reset, OWL includes a list of cleanse-approved foods that won’t negate the benefits of the Reset. Because there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to health and nutrition, OWL encourages listening to your body and finding routines, practices and preferences that work for you.

“The OWL Reset is designed for bio-individuality, taking into account those who have to follow various restrictive diets or protocols to heal digestive issues, those with autoimmune conditions, or anyone that has a compromised gut. We work with a specific list of ingredients to make the reset as approachable as possible,” Wilson said. OWL Venice products are sold throughout Los Angeles county and OWL’s brick and mortar location in Venice at 1613 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. To explore bone broth elixirs, mylkshakes, supplements and skincare products and learn more about the OWL Reset, visit owlvenice.com.