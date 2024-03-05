Culver City Hosts Community Budget Info Session and Workshop on Wednesday

Gain Insights into City Budgeting Process at Veterans Memorial Building

Culver City residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming Community Budget Information Session and Workshop, scheduled for Wednesday, March 6th, at 7 p.m. The event, which will take place in the Rotunda Room of the Veterans Memorial Building (4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA), aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the city budget.

The session offers an opportunity for the community to delve into the intricacies of the annual budget creation process. This crucial process ensures the effective allocation of public resources to meet the diverse needs of the city.

There is no need to RSVP; interested residents can simply attend the gathering for valuable insight into how the city budget operates. The meeting will be held in person, but a video recording will be made available on the City’s webpage for those unable to attend.

If residents have any questions or need further information, they can email Lisa Soghor, Culver City’s Chief Financial Officer.