March 5, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Returns with Surprise Soft Opening in Santa Monica on Monday

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Exclusive: Four Other Locations Will Start to Reopen This Week 

Things are moving fast with the reopening of the beloved cake bakery Sweet Lady Jane. After a week of mysterious teases on social media, Eater Los Angeles reported that Julie Ngu, the CEO of Pacific French Bakery, had purchased the brand and bakery.

Sweet Lady Jane cakes

Today, surprised fans of the bakery who checked the Sweet Lady Jane Instagram were greeted with the news that the Santa Monica location on Montana Avenue had soft opened and was ready for business. We swung by the location and spoke with Julie Ngu. We were given the exclusive news that the plan was to start soft opening some of the other locations this week, which includes Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Encino, and Larchmont. 

The post on Instagram read, “March babies, get ready to celebrate. The countdown has officially begun for:
Beverly Hills
Encino
Calabasas
Larchmont

Soft opening in Santa Monica TODAY. Yes, Triple Berry is back!

Triple Berry is Back

PLEASE READ
It’s going to be walk-in only for at least a week, which means:
NO online orders,
NO pre-orders (not even in-store)
NO special orders (wedding cakes etc…)
NO reserving items via phone
HOURS: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The post added, “We’ve had the keys for less than three weeks, so please afford us (and our employees) some grace, as we’ve been working non-stop just to open the doors for you. Let’s all rejoice in the imperfection of it all, knowing that it’s only going to get sweeter.”

We had a slice of Triple Berry cake and can report that it was very good. The slice was packed with juicy berries and tasted just like the original.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Metro’s Election Day Gift: FREE Rides on Buses, Trains, Bikes, and Micro-Transit

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Free Rides All Day on Election Day, How To Ride for Free on March 5  The Los Angeles County Metropolitan...

Photo: Trader Joe’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

CJ Foods Manufacturing Recalls Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings Over Plastic Contamination

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

62,000 pounds of dumplings recalled after reports of hard plastic in the product CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation is initiating...

Photo One: Kevin Tsai Architecture
News, Real Estate

Two New Mixed-Use Developments Near Sony Studios in Palms Unveiled

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

Stylish Developments Emerge at Washington Blvd and Motor Ave Just across from Sony Pictures Studios, in the Palms district, a...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Greenlights Master Leasing Program to Tackle Homelessness Crisis

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

Unanimous Vote Sets Stage for Different Approach to Expand Housing Options The Los Angeles City Council came one step closer...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LAHSA Report Exposes Failures of Anti-Camping Ordinance, Allegedly Kept Secret Since November

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

City Controller and Council Members Speak Out Against Withheld Report  LA City Controller Kenneth Meija posted comments on social media...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Hollywood Prepares for 96th Oscars: Street Closures and Traffic Updates Revealed

March 1, 2024

Read more
March 1, 2024

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Ceremony to Close Local Streets The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Department Disperse Reckless Driving Gathering Near Costco

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

CCPD Officers Successfully De-Escalates Situation, Crowd Disperses Culver City Police Department officers responded to a series of calls over the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Construction Alert: Topanga Canyon Boulevard Faces Nightly Closures Starting March 4

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Caltrans Announces 18-Mile Project Spanning Chatsworth to PCH Commuters in the Los Angeles area should prepare for significant delays as...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FTC Takes Legal Action to Block $24.6 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Largest Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Antitrust Allegations The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block Kroger...

Photo: Regarding Her Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Regarding Her Dinner at Hatchet Hall is Part of Planned Women’s History Month Celebration

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Events Showcase Women-Led Farms, Vineyards, and Chefs, Supporting ‘Regarding Her’ Nonprofit Hatchet Hall, the renowned Culver City restaurant, invited patrons...

Photo: Dunkin Donuts
Dining, News

Leap Day Brings Once-in-Four-Year Deals at Popular Restaurants All Day Long

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, and More Roll Out Special Offers to Mark the Occasion Leap Day, that rare additional day occurring...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane’s Social Media Tease Continues As Locations Sport Hiring Notices

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Mysterious Posts Leave Fans Eager for the Return, But Questions Linger By Dolores Quintana After resurfacing on social media, the...
News, Video

(Video) Pro-Palestine Protest at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Protesters were there to protest the arrival of U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi Counter-protesters drove by in a car. @culvercitywlanews Pro-Palestine...
News, Video

(Video) Restaurants Replace Glass Front Doors After Late Night Robbery Spree in Del Ray

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Seven restaurants and small businesses in Del Rey and Venice, including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market, were robbed. Council...

Photo: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
News

Hollywood Royalty to Shine at 96th Oscars: First Wave of Star-Studded Presenter Lineup Unveiled

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Incredible Lineup of Actors and Previous Oscar Winners Announced Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor, along with executive producers Molly...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR