Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Returns with Surprise Soft Opening in Santa Monica on Monday

Exclusive: Four Other Locations Will Start to Reopen This Week

Things are moving fast with the reopening of the beloved cake bakery Sweet Lady Jane. After a week of mysterious teases on social media, Eater Los Angeles reported that Julie Ngu, the CEO of Pacific French Bakery, had purchased the brand and bakery.

Sweet Lady Jane cakes

Today, surprised fans of the bakery who checked the Sweet Lady Jane Instagram were greeted with the news that the Santa Monica location on Montana Avenue had soft opened and was ready for business. We swung by the location and spoke with Julie Ngu. We were given the exclusive news that the plan was to start soft opening some of the other locations this week, which includes Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Encino, and Larchmont.

The post on Instagram read, “March babies, get ready to celebrate. The countdown has officially begun for:

Beverly Hills

Encino

Calabasas

Larchmont

Soft opening in Santa Monica TODAY. Yes, Triple Berry is back!

Triple Berry is Back

PLEASE READ

It’s going to be walk-in only for at least a week, which means:

NO online orders,

NO pre-orders (not even in-store)

NO special orders (wedding cakes etc…)

NO reserving items via phone

HOURS: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The post added, “We’ve had the keys for less than three weeks, so please afford us (and our employees) some grace, as we’ve been working non-stop just to open the doors for you. Let’s all rejoice in the imperfection of it all, knowing that it’s only going to get sweeter.”

We had a slice of Triple Berry cake and can report that it was very good. The slice was packed with juicy berries and tasted just like the original.