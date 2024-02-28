Sweet Lady Jane’s Social Media Tease Continues As Locations Sport Hiring Notices

Mysterious Posts Leave Fans Eager for the Return, But Questions Linger

By Dolores Quintana

After resurfacing on social media, the beloved bakery Sweet Lady Jane continues to hint that the brand will be reopening their locations in Encino, Calabasas, Beverly Hills, Larchmont, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood. Still, no information has surfaced about who is behind this potential reopening. Hashtags on the posts say, “#JANEISBACK,” but it is not clear if that means the original owner, Jane Lockhart, which seems unlikely since she sold the business several years ago, or is just a statement meaning the brand is back. The latest post from today says, “Cake is happiness served on a plate. IYKYK.”

Repeated emails to the business have not yet been returned, but the news site, Larchmont Buzz, reported quoted an email response to their inquiry which said only, “Nothing official at this time. Thanks. Sweet Lady Jane.”

At the Beverly Hills location, which remains intact, just empty, we found a note on the window that says,

“SWEET LADY JANE

We are coming back!

We are delighted that we will be opening again soon, but we will need some people to help us!

We therefore have ‘Team Leader’ and ‘Team Associate’ roles available for you to come and join our new passionate team.

If you would like to apply, then please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience, why you are the perfect fit for Sweet Lady Jane, and send to: jobs@sljbakeries.com.”

It should be noted that instead of creating anticipatory exhilaration, many of the comments on the social media posts, especially on Instagram, are asking probing questions about the bakery’s former employees and the mysterious nature of this return. We will update if there is any further information from the bakery.