February 29, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sweet Lady Jane’s Social Media Tease Continues As Locations Sport Hiring Notices

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane

Mysterious Posts Leave Fans Eager for the Return, But Questions Linger

By Dolores Quintana

After resurfacing on social media, the beloved bakery Sweet Lady Jane continues to hint that the brand will be reopening their locations in Encino, Calabasas, Beverly Hills, Larchmont, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood. Still, no information has surfaced about who is behind this potential reopening. Hashtags on the posts say, “#JANEISBACK,” but it is not clear if that means the original owner, Jane Lockhart, which seems unlikely since she sold the business several years ago, or is just a statement meaning the brand is back. The latest post from today says, “Cake is happiness served on a plate. IYKYK.”

Repeated emails to the business have not yet been returned, but the news site, Larchmont Buzz, reported quoted an email response to their inquiry which said only, “Nothing official at this time. Thanks. Sweet Lady Jane.”

At the Beverly Hills location, which remains intact, just empty, we found a note on the window that says,

“SWEET LADY JANE

We are coming back!

We are delighted that we will be opening again soon, but we will need some people to help us!

We therefore have ‘Team Leader’ and ‘Team Associate’ roles available for you to come and join our new passionate team.

If you would like to apply, then please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience, why you are the perfect fit for Sweet Lady Jane, and send to: jobs@sljbakeries.com.”

It should be noted that instead of creating anticipatory exhilaration, many of the comments on the social media posts, especially on Instagram, are asking probing questions about the bakery’s former employees and the mysterious nature of this return. We will update if there is any further information from the bakery.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Dunkin Donuts
Dining, News

Leap Day Brings Once-in-Four-Year Deals at Popular Restaurants All Day Long

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, and More Roll Out Special Offers to Mark the Occasion Leap Day, that rare additional day occurring...
News, Video

(Video) Pro-Palestine Protest at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Protesters were there to protest the arrival of U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi Counter-protesters drove by in a car. @culvercitywlanews Pro-Palestine...
News, Video

(Video) Restaurants Replace Glass Front Doors After Late Night Robbery Spree in Del Ray

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Seven restaurants and small businesses in Del Rey and Venice, including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market, were robbed. Council...

Photo: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
News

Hollywood Royalty to Shine at 96th Oscars: First Wave of Star-Studded Presenter Lineup Unveiled

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Incredible Lineup of Actors and Previous Oscar Winners Announced Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor, along with executive producers Molly...

Photo: Facebook
News

Vote Smart, Vote Early: Streamlining Your 2024 Presidential Primary Experience in L.A. County

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Skip the Lines and Save Time – Your Guide to Early Voting Options  In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Presidential...

Photo One: Dolores Quintana
News

Overnight Burglaries Rattle Del Rey, Venice: LAPD Investigates String of Incidents

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Seven Businesses Targeted, Including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market The Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a series...
News, Video

(Video) Heartfelt candlelight vigils in Westchester and West Hollywood for Nex Benedict

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

The non-binary 16 year old student with Choctaw ancestry died in Owasso, Oklahoma after being beaten by three older high...

Photo: Sweet Lady Jane Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Sparks Hope of Return – Popular Bakery Hints at Reopening Across LA

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

After Abrupt Closures, Beloved Bakery Hints at a Comeback, Leaving Fans Intrigued  Sweet Lady Jane, a Los Angeles cake bakery...

Photo: SAG AFTRA
News

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Recognize Outstanding Performances in 2023

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

SAG Awards Celebrate Excellence in Motion Pictures and Television The prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards® celebrated the excellence in motion...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Giant Funds LAPD Union Fund to Sway L.A. City Council Election in March

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

Santa Monica Company Responsible for LA’s Largest Mass Eviction Gives $400,000 Santa Monica-based Real estate investment trust company Douglas Emmett...

Photo: Waymo
News

Waymo’s LA Expansion Hits Roadblock: CPUC Temporarily Halts Self-Driving Company’s Plans

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

California Public Utilities Commission suspends Waymo’s service expansion for 120 days. California’s Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has put a temporary...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Main Street Automatic Bollards Installation Will Require Street Closure

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

Plans to Streamline Traffic Control in Downtown Culver City to Proceed The Culver City Public Works Department is set to...

Photo: Film Independent
News

39th Independent Spirit Awards Celebrates Independent Cinema in Santa Monica

February 25, 2024

Read more
February 25, 2024

Santa Monica Pier Hosts Annual Awards Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest The 39th Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, another precursor to the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Consider Landlords’ Challenge to Rent-Control Laws

February 25, 2024

Read more
February 25, 2024

New York Landlords’ Bid to Challenge Rent-Control Laws Fails The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a significant property rights...
News, Video

(Video) Baltaire’s DJ Brunch is Ready to Make Your Weekend Fabulous

February 23, 2024

Read more
February 23, 2024

Baltaire is America’s Favorite Neighborhood Steakhouse. A Contemporary Restaurant in Brentwood With Classic Genes, Baltaire Is Where to Enjoy Brunch...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR