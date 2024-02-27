Vote Smart, Vote Early: Streamlining Your 2024 Presidential Primary Experience in L.A. County

Skip the Lines and Save Time – Your Guide to Early Voting Options

In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Presidential Primary Election, voters are encouraged to take advantage of early voting options to skip the lines and save time.

Eligible voters can now cast their ballots in person or conveniently drop off their Vote by Mail ballots at any available Vote Center located throughout Los Angeles County. These Vote Centers are equipped to provide all the necessary resources for a seamless voting experience in the primary election, including accessible voting equipment available in 18 languages. Election Day is March 5, but don’t wait until the last day with long lines. You have a little less than a week to cast your vote at your convenience at a local voting center or by mail.

To find a nearby Vote Center, voters can utilize the “Find a Vote Center Near You” feature. Additionally, for those who prefer to vote by mail, it’s not too late. Simply complete the Vote by Mail ballot, sign the Return Envelope, and drop it off in a mailbox or at one of the numerous Official Ballot Drop Boxes situated across L.A. County – no postage required. Voters are encouraged not to delay and to drop off their ballots promptly.

For added convenience, the “Make a Plan to Vote” Tool has been introduced to assist voters in navigating the voting process. This tool enables users to locate the nearest Ballot Drop Box or Vote Center, check their registration status, and verify party affiliation, providing everything needed to plan their vote effectively.

To further expedite the voting process at a Vote Center, voters can use the Interactive Sample Ballot. This feature allows individuals to view and mark their votes on their smartphone or computer and seamlessly transfer their selections at the Vote Center using their Poll Pass (QR Code).

Every vote matters, and voters are encouraged to cast their ballots promptly to ensure their voices are heard in the 2024 Presidential Primary Election. Make your plan to vote today!