Sweet Lady Jane Sparks Hope of Return – Popular Bakery Hints at Reopening Across LA

After Abrupt Closures, Beloved Bakery Hints at a Comeback, Leaving Fans Intrigued

Sweet Lady Jane, a Los Angeles cake bakery institution, shocked cake lovers on January 1 when the bakery abruptly closed all locations and laid off staff without any warning. When we reported on the closure, we noted that the post on the bakery’s social media read that they had made the tough decision to close the bakery after 35 years because “sales are not enough to continue doing business in the state of California, allowing us to service our lease obligations and pay our treasured employees a living wage without passing those costs directly on to you.”

Almost two weeks later, we reported that news broke via the Los Angeles Times that the company had been accused of wage theft by its employees in a class action lawsuit for nearly seven months after blaming the state of California’s policies for the closure. Sweet Lady Jane had made no mention of this class action lawsuit in their farewell post.

Two days ago, on February 24, Sweet Lady Jane’s social media came back to life, teasing an announcement of some kind. The post read, “Is this thing on? We have some good news to share, but we aren’t quite ready to let the cake out of the box.”

On February 25, a second message appeared on the bakery’s Instagram page which said, “Have you been craving a slice of Triple Berry Cake? Dark chocolate sea salt brownie? What about a curried chicken sandwich? Soup? Same here… We think it’s time for a reunion, don’t you?”

Three hours ago, another message was posted to Sweet Lady Jane’s social media accounts, which seems to confirm a reopening of some kind. The post read, “Can you taste it? Get ready: Encino, Calabassas (sic), Beverly Hills, Larchmont, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood.

Comments on the posts seemed wary and suspicious, while some welcomed the bakery back with open arms. No other information is known as of now, and we are attempting to reach out to confirm these posts. We will update readers as soon as we receive a response.