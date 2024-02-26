30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Recognize Outstanding Performances in 2023

SAG Awards Celebrate Excellence in Motion Pictures and Television
The prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards® celebrated the excellence in motion picture and television performances of 2023 during its 30th Annual ceremony on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The event, a collaboration between Silent House Productions and SAG-AFTRA, was globally streamed on Netflix.
Individual accolades were bestowed upon remarkable talents, with Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da’Vine Joy Randolph receiving honors for outstanding performances in motion pictures. In the television category, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Debicki, Jeremy Allen White, and Ayo Edebiri were recognized. Lily Gladstone, with her win as Best Actress, is the first Native American actress to win.
The coveted Actor® for a motion picture cast performance was awarded to “OPPENHEIMER,” while the Actors® for outstanding television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “SUCCESSION” and “THE BEAR.” Notably, the Screen Actors Guild Awards were pioneers in introducing awards for motion picture cast and television ensemble performances.
In a momentous tribute, the iconic Barbra Streisand received the SAG Life Achievement Award for her distinguished career achievements and humanitarian contributions. Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper had the honor of presenting the award to the legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and director.
Earlier in the day, the outstanding action performances were unveiled during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Official Pre-Show. SAG Awards Ambassador Taylor Zakhar Perez and pre-show host Elaine Welteroth announced the winners, with the stunt ensemble from “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE” securing the honor for motion pictures, and the stunt ensemble from “THE LAST OF US” being recognized for television.
THE 30TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS® RECIPIENTS
The Motion Picture Winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer – “OPPENHEIMER”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
LILY GLADSTONE / Mollie Burkhart – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss – “OPPENHEIMER”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH / Mary Lamb – “THE HOLDOVERS”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
OPPENHEIMER
CASEY AFFLECK / Boris Pash
EMILY BLUNT / Kitty Oppenheimer
KENNETH BRANAGH / Niels Bohr
MATT DAMON / Leslie Groves
ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss
JOSH HARTNETT / Ernest Lawrence
RAMI MALEK / David Hill
CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer
FLORENCE PUGH / Jean Tatlock
The Television Program Winners are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
STEVEN YEUN / Danny Cho – “BEEF”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
ALI WONG / Amy Lau – “BEEF”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
PEDRO PASCAL / Joel – “THE LAST OF US”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
SUCCESSION
NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch
JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan
BRIAN COX / Logan Roy
KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy
DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney
PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon
JUSTINE LUPE / Willa
MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans
ARIAN MOAYED / Stewy Hosseini
SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin Stiles
DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller
ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Lukas Matsson
J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman
SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy
FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker
JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy
ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE BEAR
LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus
JOSE CERVANTES JR. / Angel
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu
ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
RICHARD ESTERAS / Manny
EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim
MOLLY GORDON / Claire
COREY HENDRIX / Sweeps
MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak
EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
OLIVER PLATT / Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
THE LAST OF US
The 59th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Barbra Streisand