30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Recognize Outstanding Performances in 2023

Photo: SAG AFTRA

SAG Awards Celebrate Excellence in Motion Pictures and Television

The prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards® celebrated the excellence in motion picture and television performances of 2023 during its 30th Annual ceremony on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The event, a collaboration between Silent House Productions and SAG-AFTRA, was globally streamed on Netflix.

Individual accolades were bestowed upon remarkable talents, with Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da’Vine Joy Randolph receiving honors for outstanding performances in motion pictures. In the television category, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Debicki, Jeremy Allen White, and Ayo Edebiri were recognized. Lily Gladstone, with her win as Best Actress, is the first Native American actress to win. 

Male Actor in a Drama Series, Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

The coveted Actor® for a motion picture cast performance was awarded to “OPPENHEIMER,” while the Actors® for outstanding television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “SUCCESSION” and “THE BEAR.” Notably, the Screen Actors Guild Awards were pioneers in introducing awards for motion picture cast and television ensemble performances.

In a momentous tribute, the iconic Barbra Streisand received the SAG Life Achievement Award for her distinguished career achievements and humanitarian contributions. Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper had the honor of presenting the award to the legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and director.

Earlier in the day, the outstanding action performances were unveiled during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Official Pre-Show. SAG Awards Ambassador Taylor Zakhar Perez and pre-show host Elaine Welteroth announced the winners, with the stunt ensemble from “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE” securing the honor for motion pictures, and the stunt ensemble from “THE LAST OF US” being recognized for television.

THE 30TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS® RECIPIENTS

The Motion Picture Winners are: 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer – “OPPENHEIMER” 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
LILY GLADSTONE / Mollie Burkhart – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON” 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss – “OPPENHEIMER” 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH / Mary Lamb – “THE HOLDOVERS”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture 

OPPENHEIMER
CASEY AFFLECK / Boris Pash
EMILY BLUNT / Kitty Oppenheimer
KENNETH BRANAGH / Niels Bohr
MATT DAMON / Leslie Groves
ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss
JOSH HARTNETT / Ernest Lawrence
RAMI MALEK / David Hill
CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer
FLORENCE PUGH / Jean Tatlock

The Television Program Winners are: 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
STEVEN YEUN / Danny Cho – “BEEF”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
ALI WONG / Amy Lau – “BEEF”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
PEDRO PASCAL / Joel – “THE LAST OF US”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN” 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR” 

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series 

SUCCESSION
NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch
JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan
BRIAN COX / Logan Roy
KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy
DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney
PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon
JUSTINE LUPE / Willa
MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans
ARIAN MOAYED / Stewy Hosseini
SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin Stiles
DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller
ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Lukas Matsson
J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman
SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy
FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker
JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy
ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series 

THE BEAR
LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus
JOSE CERVANTES JR. / Angel
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu
ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
RICHARD ESTERAS / Manny
EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim
MOLLY GORDON / Claire
COREY HENDRIX / Sweeps
MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak
EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
OLIVER PLATT / Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE –  DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
Sia Alipour
Daryl Andrews
James Apps
Nina Armstrong
Ray Armstrong
Scott Armstrong
Luis Arranz
Miguel Arranz
Faycal Attougui
Daniel Awde
Luciano Bacheta
Albert Baude
Randy Beckman
Marvin Berrembou
Marco Bianco
Adrien Bour
Chad Bowman
Tamiko Brownlee
Mauro Calo
Kieran Clarke
Steve Coleman
Lucy Cork
Miles Daisher
Kachina Dechert
Juan Antonio Del Fresno Guillemi
Valentin Delluc
Jon Devore
Craig Dolby
Wade Eastwood
Yousseff El Hibaoui
Medhi El Naji
Alexa Eusepi
Benoit Fabre
Espen Fadness
Niko Fava
Stephane Fiossonangaye
Valentina Flammini
Matthew Fraser-Dawson
Kyle Freemantle
Suzie Frize-Williams
Eduardo Gago Munoz
Andrea Giglio
Angel Gomez
Christopher Gordon
Terry Grant
Federico Grillo
Clayton Grover
Thomas Hacikoglu
Allan Hewitt
Theo Hill
Maria Hippolyte
Adam Horton
Robert Houillion
Erol Ismail
John Kaye
Tomasz Krzemieniecki
Marco Lascari
Pascal Lavanchy
Balazs Lengyel
Mike Li
Harry Makanga
Niall McShea
John-Eric Medalin
Iliescu Mihail
Peter Olivant
Jake Osborn
Claudio Pacifico
Adrian Palmer
Jorian Ponomareff
Cedric Proust
Razvan Puiu
Simon Rizzoni
Eduardo Rodriguez Munoz
Fabio Santos
Steven Shackleton
Ian Streetz
Laura Swift
Mens-Sana Tamakloe
Rocky Taylor
Malachi Templeton
Jenny Tinmouth
Lukas Tomsik
Aaron Toney
Luke Tumber
James Unsworth
David Van Zeyl
Jeremie Vigot
Laura Vortler
Ruda Vrba
Elmo Walker
Nicolas Yang Wang
Marcus White
Tessa Whittock
Martin Williams
Pierre Yves-Rosoux

Mirko Zamperla
Manuel Zolda

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

THE LAST OF US
Kelsey Andries
Guy Bews
Peter Bews
Tim Bruisedhead
Wyatt Cameron
Patrick Chan
Colby Chartrand
Tommy Clarke
Martin Cochingco
Fraser Corbett
Chad Cosgrave
Denton Edge
Ryan Ennis
Jason Glass
Victoria Goodman
Kory Grimm
Leif Havdale
Taylor Henrich
Jenn Klapstein
Mark Krysko
Atlin Mitchell
Gaston Morrison
Jonathan Nickerson
Jeffrey Olynek
Ty Provost
Taryn Roberts
Andrea Ross
Jeff Sanca
Greg Schlosser
Patrick Shmeikal
Jim Sinclair
Heath Stevenson
Jonathan Vellner
Samara Von Rad
Lindsay Woolsey
Tristin Woolsey

The 59th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Barbra Streisand

in News
