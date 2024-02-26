30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Recognize Outstanding Performances in 2023

SAG Awards Celebrate Excellence in Motion Pictures and Television

The prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards® celebrated the excellence in motion picture and television performances of 2023 during its 30th Annual ceremony on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The event, a collaboration between Silent House Productions and SAG-AFTRA, was globally streamed on Netflix.

Individual accolades were bestowed upon remarkable talents, with Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Robert Downey Jr., and Da’Vine Joy Randolph receiving honors for outstanding performances in motion pictures. In the television category, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Debicki, Jeremy Allen White, and Ayo Edebiri were recognized. Lily Gladstone, with her win as Best Actress, is the first Native American actress to win.

The coveted Actor® for a motion picture cast performance was awarded to “OPPENHEIMER,” while the Actors® for outstanding television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to “SUCCESSION” and “THE BEAR.” Notably, the Screen Actors Guild Awards were pioneers in introducing awards for motion picture cast and television ensemble performances.

In a momentous tribute, the iconic Barbra Streisand received the SAG Life Achievement Award for her distinguished career achievements and humanitarian contributions. Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper had the honor of presenting the award to the legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and director.

Earlier in the day, the outstanding action performances were unveiled during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Official Pre-Show. SAG Awards Ambassador Taylor Zakhar Perez and pre-show host Elaine Welteroth announced the winners, with the stunt ensemble from “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE” securing the honor for motion pictures, and the stunt ensemble from “THE LAST OF US” being recognized for television.

THE 30TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS® RECIPIENTS

The Motion Picture Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer – “OPPENHEIMER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

LILY GLADSTONE / Mollie Burkhart – “KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss – “OPPENHEIMER”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH / Mary Lamb – “THE HOLDOVERS”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

OPPENHEIMER

CASEY AFFLECK / Boris Pash

EMILY BLUNT / Kitty Oppenheimer

KENNETH BRANAGH / Niels Bohr

MATT DAMON / Leslie Groves

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. / Lewis Strauss

JOSH HARTNETT / Ernest Lawrence

RAMI MALEK / David Hill

CILLIAN MURPHY / J. Robert Oppenheimer

FLORENCE PUGH / Jean Tatlock

The Television Program Winners are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

STEVEN YEUN / Danny Cho – “BEEF”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

ALI WONG / Amy Lau – “BEEF”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

PEDRO PASCAL / Joel – “THE LAST OF US”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

SUCCESSION

NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch

JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy

DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney

PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon

JUSTINE LUPE / Willa

MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans

ARIAN MOAYED / Stewy Hosseini

SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin Stiles

DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller

ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy

ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Lukas Matsson

J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy

FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy

ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE BEAR

LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus

JOSE CERVANTES JR. / Angel

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu

ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

RICHARD ESTERAS / Manny

EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim

MOLLY GORDON / Claire

COREY HENDRIX / Sweeps

MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

OLIVER PLATT / Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

The Stunt Ensemble Winners are:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Sia Alipour

Daryl Andrews

James Apps

Nina Armstrong

Ray Armstrong

Scott Armstrong

Luis Arranz

Miguel Arranz

Faycal Attougui

Daniel Awde

Luciano Bacheta

Albert Baude

Randy Beckman

Marvin Berrembou

Marco Bianco

Adrien Bour

Chad Bowman

Tamiko Brownlee

Mauro Calo

Kieran Clarke

Steve Coleman

Lucy Cork

Miles Daisher

Kachina Dechert

Juan Antonio Del Fresno Guillemi

Valentin Delluc

Jon Devore

Craig Dolby

Wade Eastwood

Yousseff El Hibaoui

Medhi El Naji

Alexa Eusepi

Benoit Fabre

Espen Fadness

Niko Fava

Stephane Fiossonangaye

Valentina Flammini

Matthew Fraser-Dawson

Kyle Freemantle

Suzie Frize-Williams

Eduardo Gago Munoz

Andrea Giglio

Angel Gomez

Christopher Gordon

Terry Grant

Federico Grillo

Clayton Grover

Thomas Hacikoglu

Allan Hewitt

Theo Hill

Maria Hippolyte

Adam Horton

Robert Houillion

Erol Ismail

John Kaye

Tomasz Krzemieniecki

Marco Lascari

Pascal Lavanchy

Balazs Lengyel

Mike Li

Harry Makanga

Niall McShea

John-Eric Medalin

Iliescu Mihail

Peter Olivant

Jake Osborn

Claudio Pacifico

Adrian Palmer

Jorian Ponomareff

Cedric Proust

Razvan Puiu

Simon Rizzoni

Eduardo Rodriguez Munoz

Fabio Santos

Steven Shackleton

Ian Streetz

Laura Swift

Mens-Sana Tamakloe

Rocky Taylor

Malachi Templeton

Jenny Tinmouth

Lukas Tomsik

Aaron Toney

Luke Tumber

James Unsworth

David Van Zeyl

Jeremie Vigot

Laura Vortler

Ruda Vrba

Elmo Walker

Nicolas Yang Wang

Marcus White

Tessa Whittock

Martin Williams

Pierre Yves-Rosoux

Mirko Zamperla

Manuel Zolda

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

THE LAST OF US

Kelsey Andries

Guy Bews

Peter Bews

Tim Bruisedhead

Wyatt Cameron

Patrick Chan

Colby Chartrand

Tommy Clarke

Martin Cochingco

Fraser Corbett

Chad Cosgrave

Denton Edge

Ryan Ennis

Jason Glass

Victoria Goodman

Kory Grimm

Leif Havdale

Taylor Henrich

Jenn Klapstein

Mark Krysko

Atlin Mitchell

Gaston Morrison

Jonathan Nickerson

Jeffrey Olynek

Ty Provost

Taryn Roberts

Andrea Ross

Jeff Sanca

Greg Schlosser

Patrick Shmeikal

Jim Sinclair

Heath Stevenson

Jonathan Vellner

Samara Von Rad

Lindsay Woolsey

Tristin Woolsey

The 59th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand