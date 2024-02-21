February 22, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culinary Bliss Awaits: Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival Debuts in Santa Monica

Photo: LAWFF

Santa Monica Pier Welcomes the Inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival

Santa Monica is set to become the birthplace of the inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival (LAWFF), which will open on the iconic Santa Monica Pier from March 1 to March 3. In collaboration with Frieze Week Los Angeles, this three-day culinary spectacular promises a feast for the senses, featuring over 90 chefs, including 16 headliners, each contributing their culinary skills to the festival. 

Far beyond a traditional culinary event, LAWFF is a vibrant celebration of the city’s diverse culture. Attendees can expect a symphony of flavors complemented by a different headlining DJ each day, captivating live art installations, and themed rooms inspired by Los Angeles neighborhoods. This fully immersive experience will capture the essence of the city’s dynamic spirit.

Organized by IMG, the global events leader under Endeavor, LAWFF is a fresh addition to Los Angeles’ thriving culinary landscape. All-inclusive and VIP Tickets are now available for purchase online for what is sure to be one of the year’s most exciting food celebrations. 

The festival’s schedule unfolds from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a matinee session from 12:30 pm to 3 pm on Sunday. Aligning with Frieze Week Los Angeles, which electrifies the city’s creative communities from February 26 to March 3, LAWFF promises to be a highlight for both food enthusiasts and all who love culture. 

Among the newly added participating restaurants are renowned establishments like Pizzana, Jitlada, Holbox, Donna’s, Bridgetown Roti, Chifa, Bé Ù, Love Hour, Crudo e Nudo, Isla, Camphor, Tavern on Main, Macheen, Holy Basil, Xuntos, Pasjoli, and Guerilla Tacos. James Beard nominees Evil Cooks will also be part of the festival, as well as Angelini Osteria, Jackson Kalb of Ospi, Jemma di Mare, and Jemma Pizzeria. These esteemed additions join headliners such as Justin Pichetrungsi, Adam Perry Lang, Alvin Cailan, Duff Goldman, Claudette Zepeda, Andrew Zimmern, and Stephanie Izard.

Showcasing a commitment to diversity, LAWFF dedicates itself to highlighting female-owned restaurants in LA through its official non-profit partner, Regarding Her (RE: Her). This national nonprofit is devoted to accelerating the growth of women entrepreneurs and leaders in the food and beverage industry.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
