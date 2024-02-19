Nationwide Recall: RAW FARM Raw Cheddar Cheese Linked to E. Coli Outbreak

RAW FARM LLC collaborates with FDA to recall raw cheddar cheese products

In response to a CDC alert about a four-state outbreak, RAW FARM LLC has initiated a recall of its raw cheddar cheese products, including both original and jalapeno flavors, sold in various sizes of blocks and shredded packages nationwide. The outbreaks have caused illness in 11 people and hospitalized four people. Four people have been sickened in California. The company is actively cooperating with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address the situation.

Consumers are strongly advised not to consume any RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese and are encouraged to dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase. Additionally, individuals should thoroughly wash items and surfaces that may have come into contact with the contaminated cheese using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms of severe E. coli infection include diarrhea accompanied by a fever higher than 102°F, persistent diarrhea lasting more than three days with no improvement, bloody diarrhea, and excessive vomiting leading to an inability to retain liquids. Individuals experiencing signs of dehydration, such as reduced urine output, dry mouth and throat, dizziness upon standing, extreme fatigue, and loss of pink color in the cheeks and inside the lower eyelids, are advised to seek medical attention promptly.

Businesses are instructed to cease the sale or service of RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese and should take measures to wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have had contact with the affected products.

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infections typically manifest as severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting, with symptoms appearing 3 to 4 days after exposure. While most people recover within 5 to 7 days without treatment, some may develop serious kidney problems, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), necessitating hospitalization.

For additional information about E. coli and related concerns, individuals are encouraged to refer to the FDA’s E. coli Questions and Answers page.