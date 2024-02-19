Caltrans Shuts Down NB I-405 Off-Ramp Indefinitely

Motorists Urged to Seek Alternatives Amid Closure

Caltrans District 7, has announced revealed that the northbound I-405 off-ramp to Skirball Center Drive and Mulholland Drive has been closed indefinitely. The closure is set to facilitate the repair of a dip or sinkhole as of February 12.

Motorists are strongly advised to explore alternative routes during this period of repair work to avoid potential disruptions to their commute.

The entire off-ramp has been closed down; however, the southbound ramp is open. What was originally a dip in the road has turned into a large sinkhole, necessitating the closure of the offramp.

There is a large pile of sandbags at the exit of the off-ramp, but the purpose of the bags is not known. Various Caltrans vehicles were observed on the offramp today, but no work was really going on due to the latest atmospheric river’s rainfall.