February 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Atmospheric River Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu for February 19

Photo: Facebook

Road Closures, Mudslides, and Heaviest Rainfall of This Storm Still on the Way

The City of Los Angeles intensified its emergency response efforts in the wake of the second storm this month, focusing on recovery from the early February storms. Activating the Emergency Operations Center to Level 2, the city ensures constant monitoring of impacts and streamlined coordination for the upcoming storm.

The National Weather Service forecasts the heaviest rainfall for late Tuesday into Tuesday night, urging Angelenos to register for NotifyLA for local alerts. The City’s Emergency Management Department will provide impact updates, with significant road closures and transportation impacts posted for public awareness.

In late-breaking news, at 5:51 p.m., the city of Malibu’s Facebook announced that one westbound lane of PCH is temporarily closed just east of Las Flores Canyon Road in Malibu due to a large boulder in the road. The social media account warns motorists to proceed with caution.

As of 4:00 PM on Monday, February 19, the City has reported the Sepulveda Basin (between Burbank and Havenhurst and Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue) is closed due to flooding. 

Mulholland Drive is closed between Skyline Drive and Bowmont Drive, with an additional soft closure on Mulholland Drive and Benedict Canyon Drive. 

Traffic officers have been deployed to support closures and direct drivers away from impacted areas. As recovery work continues, drivers are advised to avoid canyon roads, which may be subject to sudden and intermittent closures as city crews work on assessment and repairs.

People experiencing homelessness are especially vulnerable during weather emergencies, and the City, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), and other County agencies have mobilized shelter and transportation resources. The Mayor’s Office of Housing and Homelessness Solutions has worked to make more hotel vouchers available than previously planned to encourage unhoused Angelenos to come indoors ahead of the storm. 

LAHSA outreach workers began communicating about the storm and offering resources to the most vulnerable areas on Thursday, with a particular focus on areas of extreme flooding like the LA River and the Sepulveda Basin. 

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has reported that as of 5:00 PM. Monday, there are currently 1,431 customers experiencing power outages, primarily in Brentwood, Granada Hills, Manchester Square, and University Park and the DWP restored power to 5,763 customers.

A previously reported water main break in Hollywood that impacted 20 customers resumed normal service at 12:39 PM today with a cause deemed unrelated to the storm. Saturated soil and wind conditions during storms can increase the likelihood of downed or damaged wires. Never approach or touch any wire that is down or dangling.

The enhanced Level 2 activation involves around-the-clock staffing of the Emergency Operations Center by every necessary agency. Emergency crews stand prepared to address potential mud and debris flows, power outages, and road obstructions resulting from the new storm system.

In the past week, the city has been proactively engaged in repairing over 4,000 potholes, reinforcing hills prone to mudslides, and rectifying underground equipment and vaults to prevent power outages, a result of flooding during the previous storm.

The City’s preparation involves additional teams deployed by the Los Angeles Fire Department for swift-water rescue, community emergency response, urban search and rescue, tractor companies, helicopter pilots, command staff, and 9-1-1 dispatchers. As of 6:00 PM on Monday, the City reported 27 fallen trees and branches. 

311 will extend operating hours until 10:00 PM on Monday and provide public information updates about the storm. Los Angeles Public Library branches will operate under normal hours. The Bureau of Street Services and StreetsLA divisions stand ready for storm response.

In accordance with its Wet-Weather Preparedness and Operations Plan, Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment conducts pre-storm activities to address sewer system challenges. The L.A. Zoo ensures the safety of animals during adverse weather conditions.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Caltrans
News

Caltrans Shuts Down NB I-405 Off-Ramp Indefinitely

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

Motorists Urged to Seek Alternatives Amid Closure  Caltrans District 7, has announced revealed that the northbound I-405 off-ramp to Skirball...

Photo: LAUSD
News

Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening LA Schools with Bomb Attacks and Shootings

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

Angry Man Pleads Guilty To Making Chilling Threats Against Children and Schools Marcus Jamal Sanchez, 45, also known as “Marcus...

Photo: CDC
Food & Drink, News

Nationwide Recall: RAW FARM Raw Cheddar Cheese Linked to E. Coli Outbreak

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

RAW FARM LLC collaborates with FDA to recall raw cheddar cheese products In response to a CDC alert about a...

Photo: Jamison Properties
News, Real Estate

Jamison Properties Reveals the Amara Project: A Vibrantly Designed Multifamily Hub in Sawtelle

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

Amara Gains Density Bonus Approval and Has Striking Aesthetics At the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Federal Avenue in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

City Council to Consider Innovative Incentive to Boost Large Family Apartment Construction

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

City Council President Introduces Density Bonus Plan to Address Housing Needs The Los Angeles City Council will consider a motion...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Gears Up for Another Slow Moving Storm: Prepare Now For Storm

February 18, 2024

Read more
February 18, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Los Angeles County Even though Los Angeles County is still recovering from the...
News, Video

(Video) Ghost Kitchen Kitchen United MIX has closed on Third Street Promenade

February 16, 2024

Read more
February 16, 2024

The Kitchen United MIX Location in Westwood is also closed. It’s a Wingstop Now. @culvercitywlanews Ghost Kitchen Kitchen United MIX...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Seeks Public Help in Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation in West Los Angeles

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Authorities Urge Witnesses to Come Forward After Pedestrian Fatality The Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division seeks public assistance...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News, Real Estate

Local Assistance Centers Open for Storm-Impacted Angelenos This Week

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

One-Stop Shops for Recovery Information and Assistance  Beginning Thursday, February 15, a trio of LOCAL ASSISTANCE CENTERS (LACs) will open...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Launches “Sunday Social” Event with Exclusive Food and Drink Deals

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Weekly Event Offers Specially Priced, and Bogo Offers From Vendors and Live Music Excitement is brewing as Citizen Public Market...

Photo: Open Face Food Shop
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mayor Bass Unveils Permanent Al Fresco Dining Program with Financial Support for Restaurants

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Permanent Al Fresco Program Application Process is Now Open For All  Mayor Karen Bass has announced the commencement of applications...

Photo: Here’s Looking At You
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Culinary Community Mourns the Untimely Passing of Chef Jonathan Whitener

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Tributes Pour In for Co-owner of Here’s Looking at You and All Day Baby By Dolores Quintana After the announcement...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Tragic Fire Engulfs Home in Culver City: Two People Found Inside

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Los Angeles and Culver City Fire Departments Battle Blaze At 6:55 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), with assistance...
News, Video

(Video) Sundance Fireside Chat Spotlighting Transgender Storytellers

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Director Yance Ford talks about his film Power and the dynamics of policing @culvercitywlanews Sundance Fireside Chat Spotlighting Transgender Storytellers....

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Dumps for the Dumped: Cat-astrophic Breakups Can Be Turned Into Adorable Revenge Via Litterbox

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

Let Your Ex’s Name Become a Feline Masterpiece in This Purr-Sonalized Charity Event In a quirky and cathartic twist, the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR