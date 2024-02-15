February 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Seeks Public Help in Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation in West Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Photos

Authorities Urge Witnesses to Come Forward After Pedestrian Fatality

The Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division seeks public assistance in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Late on February 13, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a dark-colored vehicle was heading north on Beloit Avenue, nearing Missouri Avenue. The vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the same direction on Beloit Avenue. Shockingly, the driver failed to stop, continuing north on Beloit Avenue. The vehicle later executed a U-turn, fleeing south on Beloit Avenue without stopping to identify themselves or offer aid, as required by law.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed to the scene, transporting the male pedestrian to a local hospital. Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of the next of kin.

Motorists are reminded of the legal obligation to stop after a collision, call emergency services, and stay at the scene to identify themselves.

Witnesses or individuals with information related to this incident are urged to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. For calls outside regular business hours or on weekends, reach out to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org

Additionally, tipsters may use the “P3 Tips” mobile application, selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.


