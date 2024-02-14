Citizen Public Market Launches “Sunday Social” Event with Exclusive Food and Drink Deals

Weekly Event Offers Specially Priced, and Bogo Offers From Vendors and Live Music

Excitement is brewing as Citizen Public Market announces the debut of “Sunday Social,” a weekly market-wide extravaganza featuring exclusive deals on food and drinks. The event is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, February 18, and will run from 6 to 9 pm.

The “Sunday Social” initiative aims to create a lively and engaging atmosphere, offering specially priced and buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deals from all vendors at the market. The diverse offerings include irresistible promotions such as half-off Gary’s Wood-Fired Pizza and unique menu items like ceviche, uni, and crudo from The Jolly Oyster.

Go Go Bird is joining the celebration by providing free fries with every fried chicken entree order, while rooftop Bar Bohemien is introducing the aptly named $9 Sunday Spritz.

The culinary delights extend across various vendors, ensuring there is something for everyone. Specially priced items include:

Bang Bang Noodles: 50% off a trio order of any noodles, side, and beverage.

Gary’s Wood-Fired Pizza: 50% off all pizzas.

Go Go Bird: Free fries with every entree order and a BOGO offer on beers for just 5 cents.

The Jolly Oyster: 50% off select items like Purple Peruvian Scallop Crudo, Winter Salad, Scallop Ceviche, and Santa Barbara Uni.

Uoichiba: 50% off Extra Medium Handroll Set.

The WeHo Sausage and The Press: BOGO offer on beers for just 5 cents.

Bar Bohemien: $9 Sunday Spritz.

These exclusive deals are available for dine-in only from 6 to 9 pm on Sundays, accompanied by live jazz from the Gabe Mallari Trio starting at 5:00 pm. It’s a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors to enjoy a delightful Sunday evening filled with delectable treats, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere. Please note that terms and conditions may apply, varying by individual vendors.