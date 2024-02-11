February 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Beyoncé Shocks the Superbowl with Verizon Ad, New Music, and Surprise Album Announcement

Photo: Facebook

Superstar Drops Unexpected Tracks ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages’ as She Teases Country-Themed Album, ‘Renaissance: Volume II

Every year at the Superbowl, many people are watching for the extras. Big-budget movie trailers, special Superbowl exclusive ads, and the halftime show. This year was no exception

with the trailer for the film “Twisters.”

Then, the audience was treated to trailers for the big-budget musical adaptation of Wicked:

and the return of the superhero Deadpool:

However, there was no bigger surprise than superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter did an ad for Verizon and then dropped new music and announced a new album, Renaissance: Volume II.

Her last words in the commercial are “They ready. Drop the new music.” 

The two new songs are “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Even more surprising is that the upcoming album, from the titles and the sound of the new songs, is country music. However, it does go some ways towards explaining her outfit at the Grammy Awards, complete with a cowboy hat. It all makes so much sense now. 

