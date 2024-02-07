February 7, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Fallen Eucalyptus Tree Blocks Bundy Avenue

LADWP Works to Repair Power Lines

@culvercitywlanews Fallen Eucalyptus Tree Blocks Bundy Avenue. LADWP Works to Repair Power Lines #storm #atmosphericriver #brentwoodlosangeles #fyp #losangeles ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: IMDB
News, Upbeat Beat

Celebrate Black Excellence in Film: AMC’s $5 Fan Faves for the Month of February

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

Daily Screenings of Iconic Films Featuring Black Filmmakers and Actors. In a month-long tribute to extraordinary African American stories, AMC...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City’s Caution Amid Rain: Evacuation Warning Extended in Culver Crest

February 6, 2024

Read more
February 6, 2024

Understanding Differences Between Evacuation Warning and Order As Tuesday’s persistent rain continues and will extend into Wednesday after a brief...
News, Video

(Video) Ballona Creek on February 5 around 2:00 p.m.

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

It’s a river after the first day of this severe storm. @culvercitywlanews Ballona Creek on February 5 around 2:00 p.m....
News

Culver City Issues Evacuation Warning Amidst Storm Perils for Culver Crest Neighborhood

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

Culver Crest Area Residents Urged to Prepare as Local Emergency Declared As inclement weather conditions persist, Culver City authorities have...

Photo: National Weather Service of Los Angeles
News

Atmospheric River Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

Road Closures, Continued Rain, Potential Flooding, and Mudslides The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported three-day rainfall totals in the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Taylor Swift Dominates Grammys with Album Win and Surprise Album Announcement

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

Tracy Chapman’s Mesmerizing Comeback and Annie Lennox’s Touching Tribute Stun The Recording Academy’s 66 Annual Grammy Awards were given out...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAHSA Mobilizes Recreation and Park Shelters for Unsheltered Individuals Amid Dangerous Incoming Storm System

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Additional Resources Added Which May Run Longer Due to Heavy Storm Activity In response to an anticipated dangerous incoming storm,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Gear Up for Inclement Weather: Proactive Patrols and Outreach Along La Ballona Creek

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Officers Provide Shelter Info as NWS Warns of High Winds – Stay Updated with Emergency Alerts In preparation for forecasted...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

LA Mayor Offers Guidance for Renters Facing Repayment Deadlines and Rent Hikes

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Crucial Resources to Navigate Rent Challenges in Los Angeles Discussed by Mayor Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has provided crucial...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Braces for Storm of the Year: Flash Floods, Howling Winds, and Power Outages Possible In Many Areas

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Heavy Rain, Falling Trees, and Flooded Roads – Prepare for Severe Weather Centered on LA County As of the morning...

Photo: LAHSA
News

Los Angeles’ Augmented Winter Shelter Program Activated During Heavy Storm Week for the Homeless

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

City and County Collaborate to Provide Shelter Amidst Inclement Weather Amidst the ongoing challenges of homelessness in Los Angeles, the...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City’s Rainy Week Prep: Updates, Resources, and Community Action

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

City Officials Gear Up for Heaviest Rainfall – Sandbags to Be Available As Culver City braces for a significant influx...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Measles Alert in Southern California: International Traveler Sparks Concern Amidst Report of Lack of Vaccination

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

Confirmed Case Prompts Public Health Response – Potential Exposures Identified  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health)...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Dangerous Deluge: Southern California Braces for Record Rainfall and Coastal Chaos

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

Heavy Rain Shatters Records, Prompts High Surf Advisory – Residents Urged Caution Lingering showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Students Rally Against Starbucks: Petitions Demand Removal from Local Campuses

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

Unified Push Challenges Starbucks Amid Claims of Union-Busting Students from two local universities, UCLA and UCR, have mobilized to petition...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR