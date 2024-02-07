Pizza Hut Unveils Spicy-Sweet Hot Honey Pizza for Valentine’s, Launches Goodbye Pies

Pizza Hut’s Latest Valentine’s Day Campaign Offers a Unique Way to Break Up

Pizza Hut is turning heartbreak into a sweet yet spicy affair with its latest creation – the Hot Honey pizza. Addressing the reality that breakups often peak around Valentine’s Day, the renowned pizza chain is launching limited-edition “Goodbye Pies” from Red Tuesday, February 6, through Valentine’s Day.

Research reveals that 45% of individuals find it convenient to part ways just before the holiday, contributing to the phenomenon known as ‘Red Tuesday.’ To make this process a little easier, Pizza Hut is offering a chance to send a free Goodbye Pie through their website, GoodbyePies.com. If you don’t have the courage to break up with your partner yourself but don’t want to just ghost them, The Goodbye Pie comes with a personalized message on custom packaging and, of course, a Hot Honey pizza to provide a sweet and spicy distraction.

Residents of NYC, Chicago, and Miami can partake in this unique Valentine’s Day experience, available at select locations while supplies last. For those outside these cities, the website also offers an option to request Pizza Hut to craft a breakup text and send a gift card for a free Hot Honey pizza.

Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “With the launch of Goodbye Pies, we are bringing that perfect blend of sweet and heat experience to real life, delivering spicy news in the sweetest way for Valentine’s Day.”

The Hot Honey Pizza and Wings, featuring a delightful combination of sweet and heat, are available nationwide at participating Pizza Hut locations. Prices start at $11.99 for a medium pizza and $5.99 for 6-count boneless wings. The Hot Honey Pizza boasts a crust topped with marinara sauce, cheese, classic pepperoni, a hot honey drizzle made with real honey infused with chili peppers, and crispy cupped pepperoni.

Available first come, first serve, while supplies last each day. Quantities are limited. Ends at 11:59:59 pm CT on 2/14/24, or when all available Incentives are claimed (whichever comes first). A minimum of 10 Goodbye Pie Incentives and 50 Breakup Text Offers are available for each Incentive and Offer Period per Market. Limit one (1) Incentive and Offer per person and per household.