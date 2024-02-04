Culver City Police Gear Up for Inclement Weather: Proactive Patrols and Outreach Along La Ballona Creek

Officers Provide Shelter Info as NWS Warns of High Winds – Stay Updated with Emergency Alerts

In preparation for forecasted wet weather conditions, officers from the Culver City Police Department conducted proactive patrols along La Ballona Creek yesterday, engaging with unhoused individuals to offer outreach. Officers took the opportunity to provide information on available services and programs for those seeking shelter during inclement weather.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising people to stay home if possible, aiming to reduce traffic on roadways. Peak gust winds are a concern, and they are expected to peak from 1 pm Sunday to 1 am Monday. High winds may lead to downed trees and power outages.

LAX may also be affected by adverse weather conditions, impacting air travel.

For more information on available resources, visit culvercity.org. Stay updated on social media, and sign up for emergency alerts at Everbridge.