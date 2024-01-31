Winston Pies Unleashes Cookie Dough Pie Sensation, Just in Time for The Superbowl

Indulge in a Touchdown of Flavors With Our Chocolate Chip Cookie Crusted Pie

Indulge your taste buds with the latest culinary innovation from Winston Pies – the Cookie Dough Pie! This original creation promises a sensational experience that’s sure to leave you craving more. Secure your slice by pre-ordering now, especially if you’re envisioning it as the perfect game day treat! You can also order Winston Pies in West Hollywood, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica

Crafted with a chocolate chip cookie crust and a delectable light vanilla filling generously studded with (eggless) cookie dough, this pie is truly a marvel of flavors and textures.

This pie charges at your taste buds with cookie dough gobs embedded on the inside for an irresistible burst of flavor. Available in both slices and full-size pies. Please note that Gluten-Free (GF) and Vegan (V) options are not currently available for this particular delight.

For those seeking a taste explosion, the Cookie Dough Pie is the ultimate choice. Treat yourself and elevate your dessert game with this Winston Pies original.