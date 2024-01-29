Los Angeles Agencies Secure Grant to Combat Domestic Violence Gun Violence

LAPD, Court, and Sheriff’s Department Collaborate for Safer Communities

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), along with key partners, Councilmember Traci Park, Los Angeles City Council, 11th District, LAPD Chief Michel R. Moore, Sheriff Robert G. Luna, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Presiding Judge Samantha Jessner, Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, Asst. Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II, Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, David W. Slayton, Executive Officer/Clerk of Court, Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, announces the successful acquisition of a significant grant from the Judicial Council of California in a press release The grant aims to fortify public safety measures and reduce the risk of gun violence, particularly in cases of domestic violence. Partners on this initiative include the Superior Court of California, the County of Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The grant’s primary focus is the implementation of a comprehensive initiative to improve the relinquishment of firearms by individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders. A key feature of the initiative is the development of a centralized portal, facilitating seamless collaboration among agencies for timely information exchange. When the court identifies an individual in violation of a firearm relinquishment order, law enforcement will receive automatic notifications, triggering swift investigations to ensure the prompt surrender of firearms.

The portal, expected to launch in January 2025, is integral to streamlining the process. In the interim, the grant allocates funds for the LAPD to establish a task force dedicated to investigating firearms relinquishment violations manually reported by the court.

Firearms in domestic violence situations significantly elevate the risk of lethality. Citing a 2019 analysis by Everytown Research, nearly two-thirds of intimate partner homicides in the United States involve a firearm. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health indicates that the risk of homicide for women in abusive relationships is at least five times higher if the abuser has access to a firearm. Enforcing firearm relinquishment provisions in domestic violence restraining orders is recognized as an effective intervention.

Acknowledging the multifaceted nature of addressing domestic violence and firearms, the LAPD emphasizes a comprehensive approach involving legal interventions, victim support, and public awareness campaigns. This grant represents a crucial step in strengthening their response and underscores their commitment to prioritizing public safety.

Superior Court of Los Angeles County Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “The Court is proud to partner with the two largest law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles County to address gun violence in our communities. With funding provided by this grant awarded by the Judicial Council of California, the Court is working to build technology infrastructure so that violations of court orders to relinquish firearms in domestic violence restraining order cases are timely and efficiently communicated between the Court and law enforcement.”

Sheriff Robert G. Luna echoed the sentiment, stating, “As law enforcement leaders, we recognize the significance of receiving the Firearms Relinquishment Grant. I firmly believe that obtaining the Firearms Relinquishment Grant is a crucial step towards enhancing public safety. Centralizing the portal will expedite the exchange of information once the court has granted a domestic violence restraining order. Collaborating with LAPD and Superior Courts, this grant enables us to forge a united front in addressing domestic violence and supporting the victims.”

This collaborative effort signifies a strong commitment to upholding the values of security, integrity, and unity within the City and County of Los Angeles. The agencies extend their gratitude to their partners for their unwavering support in this critical initiative.