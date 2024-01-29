January 30, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Agencies Secure Grant to Combat Domestic Violence Gun Violence

Photo: Facebook

LAPD, Court, and Sheriff’s Department Collaborate for Safer Communities

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), along with key partners, Councilmember Traci Park, Los Angeles City Council, 11th District, LAPD Chief Michel R. Moore, Sheriff Robert G. Luna, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Presiding Judge Samantha Jessner, Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, Asst. Presiding Judge Sergio C. Tapia II, Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, David W. Slayton, Executive Officer/Clerk of Court, Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, announces the successful acquisition of a significant grant from the Judicial Council of California in a press release The grant aims to fortify public safety measures and reduce the risk of gun violence, particularly in cases of domestic violence. Partners on this initiative include the Superior Court of California, the County of Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The grant’s primary focus is the implementation of a comprehensive initiative to improve the relinquishment of firearms by individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders. A key feature of the initiative is the development of a centralized portal, facilitating seamless collaboration among agencies for timely information exchange. When the court identifies an individual in violation of a firearm relinquishment order, law enforcement will receive automatic notifications, triggering swift investigations to ensure the prompt surrender of firearms.

The portal, expected to launch in January 2025, is integral to streamlining the process. In the interim, the grant allocates funds for the LAPD to establish a task force dedicated to investigating firearms relinquishment violations manually reported by the court.

Firearms in domestic violence situations significantly elevate the risk of lethality. Citing a 2019 analysis by Everytown Research, nearly two-thirds of intimate partner homicides in the United States involve a firearm. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health indicates that the risk of homicide for women in abusive relationships is at least five times higher if the abuser has access to a firearm. Enforcing firearm relinquishment provisions in domestic violence restraining orders is recognized as an effective intervention.

Acknowledging the multifaceted nature of addressing domestic violence and firearms, the LAPD emphasizes a comprehensive approach involving legal interventions, victim support, and public awareness campaigns. This grant represents a crucial step in strengthening their response and underscores their commitment to prioritizing public safety.

Superior Court of Los Angeles County Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “The Court is proud to partner with the two largest law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles County to address gun violence in our communities. With funding provided by this grant awarded by the Judicial Council of California, the Court is working to build technology infrastructure so that violations of court orders to relinquish firearms in domestic violence restraining order cases are timely and efficiently communicated between the Court and law enforcement.”

Sheriff Robert G. Luna echoed the sentiment, stating, “As law enforcement leaders, we recognize the significance of receiving the Firearms Relinquishment Grant. I firmly believe that obtaining the Firearms Relinquishment Grant is a crucial step towards enhancing public safety. Centralizing the portal will expedite the exchange of information once the court has granted a domestic violence restraining order. Collaborating with LAPD and Superior Courts, this grant enables us to forge a united front in addressing domestic violence and supporting the victims.”
This collaborative effort signifies a strong commitment to upholding the values of security, integrity, and unity within the City and County of Los Angeles. The agencies extend their gratitude to their partners for their unwavering support in this critical initiative.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

IRS Unveils Direct File System for Free Tax Filing in 2024 – A Game-Changer for Taxpayers

January 29, 2024

Read more
January 29, 2024

Online Tool, Direct File, to Offer Real-Time Support and Step-by-Step Guidance  The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to introduce...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

5551 W. Jefferson Blvd Development, Initially Approved in 2016, Gets a Density Boost

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

Revamped Apartment Project Takes Shape on W. Jefferson Boulevard A new project situated at 5551 W. Jefferson Boulevard, originally greenlit...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Tax Relief on the Horizon for Homeowners as Mortgage Rates Soar in 2024

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

Mortgage Interest Deduction Offers Potential Savings Amidst Rising Rates Amidst the economic rebound from the pandemic, home mortgage rates have...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rent Trends Diverge Across California’s Metros: Los Angeles Bucks Statewide Decline

January 28, 2024

Read more
January 28, 2024

December 2023 Report from Rent.com Highlights Varied Rental Market Shifts Rent prices in California’s major metropolitan areas experienced a year-over-year...
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

January 26, 2024

Read more
January 26, 2024

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Impending Atmospheric River Threatens West Coast with Deluge and Gale Force Winds

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Series of Two to Three Storms Could Cause Heavy Rain, High Surf and Winds A significant atmospheric river has been...

Photo: Culver City
News, Real Estate

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, January 22, 2024

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

City Council’s Most Recent Decisions in the Latest Meeting In a recent session, Culver City’s City Council made significant decisions,...

Photo: Streets For All Facebook
News

LAPD Unveils 2023 Crime Stats: Homicides Down, Traffic-Related Deaths Rise

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Records Show Drop in Homicides Amidst Alarming Rise in Traffic Deaths During the press conference held at the Police Headquarters...
News, Video

(Video) Cold Brew Lou: Two Brothers Selling Delicious Cold Brew Coffee at the Motor Ave Farmers Market

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Only on Sunday. So good. You can even have it hot if you really want it hot. @culvercitywlanews Cold Brew...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Panera Faces Third Lawsuit Over Caffeinated Lemonade, Alleged ‘Permanent’ Heart Issues

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Charged Lemonade Sparks Legal Woes as Panera Confronts Another Lawsuit Panera Bread is grappling with a third lawsuit related to...

Photo: James Beard Foundation
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard Foundation Unveils Semifinalists for 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Awards to Recognize Culinary Excellence and Commitment to Equity The James Beard Foundation proudly unveiled the semifinalists for the 2024...

Photo: Center Theatre Group
News

L.A. Playwrights Shine: Center Theatre Group’s Festival Redefines Local Theater

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Center Theatre Group Writers’ Workshop Festival Unveils Local Talents Center Theatre Group is set to host the L.A. Writers’ Workshop...

Photo: The Academy
News

Full List of Academy Award Nominations for the 96th Annual Ceremony

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Excitement and Controversy Build as Nominations Announced Early on Tuesday morning, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

Melanoma Cancer Vaccine Nearing Advanced Clinical Trials

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Small Biotech Company to Carry out Million-Dollar Research By Keemia Zhang Dr. Thomas Wagner, founder of biotech company Orbis Health...
News

Join LAHSA in Combating Homelessness: Volunteer for the 2024 Greater LA Homeless Count

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

Community Engagement Needed to Accurately Document Homelessness in Los Angeles The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has initiated registration...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR