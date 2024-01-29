Culver City Police Resolve Nine-Hour Standoff, Apprehend Burglary Suspects

Collaborative Efforts Lead to Safe Conclusion of Business Break-In

On January 28, 2024, at 10:18 pm, the Culver City Police responded to an alarm activation at a business situated on the 5000 block of Uplander Way. Officers discovered that two suspects had entered the premises through the roof and appeared to be attempting a break-in of a safe within the establishment. The Culver City Police Drone Team operators confirmed the presence of two suspects still inside the business.

At approximately 11:30 pm, one suspect was successfully taken into custody. The second suspect, however, barricaded himself within the business and refused to surrender. Over the next nine hours, officers, in collaboration with additional resources from the CCPD Emergency Response, K9, Crisis Negotiation, and Drone Teams, along with the Hawthorne Police Department SWAT and the Culver City Fire Department, worked tirelessly to de-escalate the situation.

Around 8:23 am, the second suspect surrendered, and both individuals were safely apprehended. A firearm, believed to have been taken by the suspect from a secured location inside the business, was recovered at the scene. The surrounding businesses on the 5000 block of Uplander Way, which were closed during the incident, have since reopened.

Both suspects were arrested and booked for burglary at the Culver City Police Department Jail.