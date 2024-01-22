Norovirus Warning: Over 150 Suspected Cases Tied to Raw Oysters in Los Angeles

Public Health Investigates Source of Gastrointestinal Illness Outbreak

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified over 150 suspected cases of gastrointestinal illness in the local area, likely associated with the consumption of raw oysters containing norovirus. No matter how much you love oysters, now might not be the time to eat any.

This is up from an original finding of 27 related cases on January 12. The increased number of cases was large enough for LACDPH to issue a second warning within a little over a week.

LACDPH has issued a warning advising consumers against eating raw oysters from specific locations in Mexico, including Laguna De Guerrero Negro, Baja California; Laguna Manuela, Baja California; and Bahia Salina, Sonora.

Public Health recommends inquiring about the oysters’ origin before consumption. Collaborating with the California Department of Public Health, investigations are underway to confirm the source of the illness cluster, and individuals experiencing symptoms are encouraged to file a report here.