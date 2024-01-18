City and County of Los Angeles Launch Augmented Winter Shelter Program Anticipating Winter Storm

City and County Collaborate to Provide Additional Shelter Options for Unsheltered Residents

In response to the recent cold weather and anticipation of a serious and lengthy winter storm, the City and County of Los Angeles have initiated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program, a collaborative effort overseen and operated by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).

Running from Friday, January 19, through Tuesday, January 23, both the City and County programs aim to provide additional shelter options for individuals living on the streets. The Augmented Winter Shelter Program supplements traditional shelters with interim housing options, such as motel vouchers, particularly during periods of inclement or severe weather.

If you or someone you know is experiencing unsheltered homelessness and is interested in obtaining a motel bed, please call 211.

LAHSA CEO Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “The Los Angeles region has been cold recently, but the addition of rain this weekend could make conditions especially dangerous for anyone living on the streets. Thanks to the support of our partners at the City and County, LAHSA is glad to offer this resource to keep people safe and dry during storms like we expect this weekend.”

The innovative Augmented Winter Shelter Program model, incorporating motel vouchers, was introduced in the 2022-23 winter season. Last season witnessed a significant increase, with 5,402 individuals benefiting from the program, marking a 652% rise compared to the 2021-22 season.

The 2023-24 Winter Shelter Program, which began on November 1, 2023, will continue until March 31, 2024. Individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness and seeking shelter during the winter season can contact 2-1-1 LA County (dial 2-1-1) to learn about available interim housing resources.