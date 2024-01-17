January 17, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Zibby’s Bookshop Presents Photographer Piper Ferguson: A Journey into ‘INDIE, SEEN!’

Photo: Piper Ferguson

Join the Celebration of Alternative Rock Icons – Exclusive Author Event

By Dolores Quintana

Zibby’s Bookshop, located at 1113 Montana Ave, will host an author event and discussion with photographer Piper Ferguson on Wednesday, January 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as she celebrates the release of “INDIE, SEEN!” her book of photographs that feature many of the greatest musicians of the Alternative Rock scene starting in the late 1990s. Piper will engage in a conversation with music journalist Lily Moayeri during the event about her photographic career and many other interesting topics related to her work. You can reserve your space here

About the Book:

“Indie, Seen” takes readers on a timely journey through the alternative music scene, as captured by music photographer Piper Ferguson. Starting her career in the late 1990s, Piper emerged as a woman photographer in a once male-dominated field. Renowned for conveying dynamic and intimate stories through her lens, Piper’s work yields beautiful, enthralling, and genuinely original photographs. 

The book curates Piper’s most personal and exclusive works into one volume, spanning from her initial portrait sessions with artists like Joe Strummer and Richard Ashcroft to festival performances, behind-the-scenes photoshoots, editorial portrait sessions, and lively nights out. The collection features vibrant images of iconic indie rock performers such as Interpol, The Strokes, Coldplay, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. With over 200 images, “Indie, Seen” is a must-have for every rock and music history enthusiast, offering a chance to indulge in and explore the moments behind the music. Piper was there, and now you can be too.

“Piper’s work is about the moments. The moments happen, and she can make a moment, and no matter where or what’s happening, she always manages to fit in like one of the band. That’s uncommon, and one of the reasons why you see what you see in the pictures.“–Johnny Marr, in his introduction to Indie, Seen. 

About the Author:

Piper Ferguson is a music, fashion, and entertainment photographer and director with decades of experience shooting some of the greatest entertainers. Her work captures the adventure and excitement found in life through a creative, rock-and-roll lens. Currently based in Los Angeles, California.

Piper originally came to Los Angeles in 1995 to work in the film industry, and in 2020, she and her husband, Will Dearborn, formed the production company Noonday Underground to produce and direct their own projects. They are currently developing two narrative feature films, and Piper is also working on a documentary passion project that looks at the early indie through the lens of memoir and personal discovery.

