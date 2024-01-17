Citizen Public Market Fires Up Culver City Nights with Gary’s Wood-Fired Pizza

East Coast Flavors in Chef Firas Moustapha’s Signature Pies

Citizen Public Market, known for its dynamic chef residency space, is delighted to introduce a new culinary concept, Gary’s Wood-Fired Pizza, to its weekend evening lineup.

Chef Firas Moustapha, drawing inspiration from his father’s brick oven bakery and specialty store in Brooklyn, brings a taste of the East Coast with signature pies like The Broadway Supreme featuring homemade Nduja and Pickled Fresno Chilis, and the Gary Signature, a Cacio Pepe with Roasted Chicken pie.

Chef Firas meticulously hand-stretches wood fire-designed dough and uses the freshest seasonal toppings, adhering to the tradition passed down by his father nearly 30 years ago.

Gary’s Wood-Fired Pizza opens its doors on Thursday, January 18, and will be available Thursday to Sunday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This exciting addition complements The PRESS, which serves delicious sandwiches and soups during the day.

Now, patrons can savor the flavors of the east coast in the heart of Culver City, with a diverse culinary experience that includes market mainstays such as Go Go Bird, Uoichiba, Bang Bang Noodles, Jolly Oyster, WeHo Sausage Co, Good Boy Bob, and Bar Bohemien.

Citizen Public Market not only satisfies culinary cravings but also offers a variety of live entertainment. The entertainment calendar includes:

Tuesdays: Trivia at 7:00 pm

Wednesdays: Stand-up comedy on the back patio at 8:00 pm

Thursdays: Magic on the back patio at 6:30 pm

Thursdays: Jazz on the rooftop at 7:00 pm

Citizen Public Market invites the community to indulge in great food, drinks, and lively entertainment, creating a vibrant and inviting atmosphere for all.