Rescued and Ready: LA County Department of Animal Care Releases 80 Cats for Adoption

Unsocialized Feline Friends Seek Unique Homes After Shelter Rescue Operation

By Dolores Quintana

In October 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) executed a search warrant at an animal rescue facility in Littlerock, CA, resulting in the rescue of over 200 cats and dogs. The warrant was issued due to the rescue organization’s non-compliance with State and County animal care laws, surpassing the allowable number of animals, and neglecting proper medical care.

All seized animals were allocated among DACC’s seven animal care centers for evaluation, treatment, and evidential custody during legal proceedings. Over time, the court gradually permitted the release of some animals.

This month, 80 cats are ready for adoption after their release. Some of these cats may be unsocialized and require special homes. Having spent a substantial amount of time awaiting this day, the Department is optimistic about finding them placements that cater to their unique needs. Twenty of these cats, not fully domesticated, are unsuitable for indoor living but are full of character and prepared for barn/warehouse/outdoor environments. They will undergo spaying, neutering, vaccination, microchipping, and medical clearance for adoption.

“Finding placement for unsocialized cats is particularly challenging,” said Marcia Mayeda, Director. “We are compelled to ask for the public’s help for these cats, who have endured long confinements and neglect and deserve a second chance at a fulfilling life.”

These resilient feline friends are ready to join farms, rural spaces, or warehouses, offering companionship and assistance with rodent control. They deserve an opportunity to find places where they can live out their lives with care and perhaps provide some service in return.

If you believe you can provide a suitable environment for these cats and offer them a purposeful life, please email your nearest animal care center.

Care Center Emails:

For more information and to view our adoptable pets, please visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov.