January 17, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rescued and Ready: LA County Department of Animal Care Releases 80 Cats for Adoption

Photo: LA County Department of Animal Care

Unsocialized Feline Friends Seek Unique Homes After Shelter Rescue Operation 

By Dolores Quintana

In October 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) executed a search warrant at an animal rescue facility in Littlerock, CA, resulting in the rescue of over 200 cats and dogs. The warrant was issued due to the rescue organization’s non-compliance with State and County animal care laws, surpassing the allowable number of animals, and neglecting proper medical care.

All seized animals were allocated among DACC’s seven animal care centers for evaluation, treatment, and evidential custody during legal proceedings. Over time, the court gradually permitted the release of some animals.

This month, 80 cats are ready for adoption after their release. Some of these cats may be unsocialized and require special homes. Having spent a substantial amount of time awaiting this day, the Department is optimistic about finding them placements that cater to their unique needs. Twenty of these cats, not fully domesticated, are unsuitable for indoor living but are full of character and prepared for barn/warehouse/outdoor environments. They will undergo spaying, neutering, vaccination, microchipping, and medical clearance for adoption.

“Finding placement for unsocialized cats is particularly challenging,” said Marcia Mayeda, Director. “We are compelled to ask for the public’s help for these cats, who have endured long confinements and neglect and deserve a second chance at a fulfilling life.”

These resilient feline friends are ready to join farms, rural spaces, or warehouses, offering companionship and assistance with rodent control. They deserve an opportunity to find places where they can live out their lives with care and perhaps provide some service in return.

If you believe you can provide a suitable environment for these cats and offer them a purposeful life, please email your nearest animal care center.

Care Center Emails:

For more information and to view our adoptable pets, please visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov.

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

National Popcorn Day Extravaganza: Movie Theaters Nationwide Offer Deals on Your Favorite Film Snack

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Celebrate January 19th with Cinema Treats – Discounts and Refills Available By Keemia Zhang Movie theaters across the country will...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAX Community Noise Roundtable Tackles Aircraft Noise Challenges and Takes Resident Comments

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Interactive Forum to Address Noise Issues – Join the Conversation on January 17  By Dolores Quintana The LAX/Community Noise Roundtable,...
News, Video

(Video) The Stars at Amazon’s Prime Video Winter Wonderland Event

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

On the green carpet in Culver City with the actors from Reacher and more. @culvercitywlanews The Stars at Amazon's Prime...

Photo: The Television Academy Facebook
News

75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: “The Bear” Carries Away the Most Awards, GLAAD Receives Governor’s Award

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

FX’s “The Bear Sweeps,” GLAAD Honored for LGBTQ Advocacy at Star-Studded Ceremony Tonight at Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles,...

Photo: CCPD Facebook
News

Culver City Police Make 4 Arrests, 2 Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Hour-Long Operation

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

CCPD Officers Tackle Grand Theft Auto and Robbery Cases By Dolores Quintana In just over an hour on Thursday, Culver...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Supreme Court to Decide Legality of Homeless Encampments on Western U.S. Public Property

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

Governor Newsom Awaits Supreme Court’s Verdict on Homeless Rights By Keemia Zhang The Supreme Court agreed Friday to rule on...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Amazon Announces Fresh Round of Layoffs in Streaming and Studios Division

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

Lights, Camera, Cut: Amazon Streamlines Workforce  Amazon is set to undergo another round of layoffs, affecting hundreds of employees in...

Photo: Critics Choice Awards
News

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Full Winners List at the Ceremony Held in Santa Monica

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

Comedian Chelsea Handler Hosts, Margot Robbie, James Mangold, and More  By Dolores Quintana In a ceremony hosted by comedian Chelsea...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Backs Initiative to Safeguard Affordable Housing for Low-Income Renters

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

Council Votes 13-0 to Preserve Affordable Properties By Keemia Zhang On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted 13-0...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Study Reveals How Much Space $1700 Rent Gets You in Different Los Angeles Zip Codes

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

Square Footage Breakdown: the Balance of Space and Location in LA’s Rental Market By Keemia Zhang RentCafe, a popular national...

Photo: Screenshot
News

LAPD Pursuits Raise Alarming Civilian Injury Rates Over Five Years, New Report Reveals

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

Data Shows Nearly Half of Crashes Lead to Civilian Injuries or Deaths  Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) pursuits in the...

Photo: Screen Actors Guild
News

30th SAG Awards Nominees Revealed: Nominations Presented by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Screen Actors Guild Nominations Drop Today, Read the Full List This morning, the nominees for the 30th Annual Screen Actors...

Photo: Culver City Police Department Facebook
News

Swift Arrest: Officers Nab Burglar Just Minutes After Lafayette Place Break-In

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Quick Apprehension of Suspect in Hot Prowl Burglary By Dolores Quintana In a swift response to a call for service...

Photo: Instagram: PLANTA
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vegetarian Restaurant Planta’s New Happy Hour: Exciting Discounts on Drinks and Appetizers

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Indulge in Happy Hour Bliss at Planta Brentwood and Marina Del Rey Locations  By Dolores Quintana Planta Restaurant, the 100%...

Photo: Instagram: For The Win
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Discover the Ultimate Cheeseburger Experience: Yelp Reveals the Best in Every State, and It’s Not In-N-Out

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Hollywood Burger Takes the Crown for California’s Best Cheeseburger According to Yelp’s 2023 Rankings By Dolores Quintana While everyone in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR