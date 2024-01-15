Culver City Police Make 4 Arrests, 2 Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Hour-Long Operation

CCPD Officers Tackle Grand Theft Auto and Robbery Cases

By Dolores Quintana

In just over an hour on Thursday, Culver City Police Officers made four separate arrests and recovered two stolen vehicles.

In the first incident, at around 3:45 pm, officers located a stolen vehicle in the vicinity of Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway. A traffic stop was conducted, leading to the arrest of the driver for grand theft auto.

Subsequently, at approximately 4:30 pm, officers identified another stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the 5000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. The driver was arrested for grand theft auto.

Additionally, at 4:56 pm, officers responded to a call for service regarding a recent robbery at a store on Jefferson Boulevard. The suspect was swiftly located and apprehended nearby.

Finally, at 5:06 pm, officers responded to another call for service related to a recent robbery at a retail store. With prompt action, officers located and arrested the suspect near Sepulveda Boulevard and Janisann Avenue.