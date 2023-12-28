Tragic Discovery: One-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Near LAX, LAPD Investigates

Emergency Responders Unable to Revive Infant Found Unresponsive

A one-year-old girl was discovered deceased on Friday morning in the vicinity of Los Angeles International Airport, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Fire Department personnel promptly responded to a reported medical emergency in the area of South Sepulveda Boulevard and West Century Boulevard, near the airport entrance, shortly before 9:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel encountered the infant, who was unresponsive, and made unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate her.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the one-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. While the incident is currently under investigation, authorities stated on Friday evening that there were no indications of foul play.

Details regarding whether the child was accompanied by family, caretakers, or alone at the time of discovery were not disclosed by the LAPD.