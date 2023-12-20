Major Recall: Nearly 320,000 Power XL Air Fryers Pulled Over Burn Risk

Empower Brands Initiates Recall Due to Faulty Component

By Dolores Quintana

In a recent announcement, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued the recall of approximately 319,000 Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers by Empower Brands due to potential burn risks. The recall, initiated on December 14, was prompted by a faulty component in two air fryer’s basket apparatus models, as reported by both the CPSC and PowerXL’s website.

According to the CPSC, the plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard. The recall impacts the PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer models, recognizable by their egg-shaped design and availability in black and cinnamon colors.

The firm has received 41 reports of the product breaking during use, including three reports of burns.

Consumers who have purchased these air fryers are strongly advised to discontinue use immediately and contact the manufacturer for a full refund. The affected products were sold nationwide and online at major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Kohl, from August 2021 through October 2023, at prices ranging from $60 to $190.

For additional information, consumers can reach out to Empower Brands at 866-704-9370 during business hours or visit www.prodprotect.com/recall/duaf or https://powerxlproducts.com and click on “Important Safety Recall Notice.”

Target is removing all PowerXL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers from its stores and online platforms.