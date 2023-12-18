Lost Your Electronic Gadgets in LA? The LAPD May Have Found Them

LAPD detectives uncover trove of stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones

By Dolores Quintana

If you’ve had your electronic goods stolen in Los Angeles, there’s hope for recovery. LAPD Commander Lillian Carranza of the Rampart Division has issued a social media message letting people in the city know that there is a possibility that they may have recovered their property. In recent discoveries, LAPD storage reveals numerous personal electronic devices like laptops, iPads, and iPhones in bins and bags.

Detectives on the case strongly suspect that these recovered electronics are linked to burglaries targeting both vehicles and residences in the Los Angeles area. The LAPD urges victims to reach out for identification and retrieval.

Notably, detectives have successfully identified an Apple MacBook recovered in this operation. The MacBook was reported stolen during a Burglary From a Motor Vehicle near Echo Park in November. The same car theft incident also involved the theft of cameras and camera equipment valued at $45,000.

If you would like to check if your property has been recovered, you can call Rampart Division at 213-484-3400.