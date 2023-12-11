December 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Rent Relief Program Opens with $68 Million Boost for Landlords

Photo: Getty Photos

Program to Provide Financial Support to Navigate Pandemic Impact

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will open the application period for the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9:00 AM PST. Interested applicants have until Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11:59 PM PST to submit their applications. Administered by The Center by Lendistry under the guidance of the LA County Board of Supervisors, the program will now distribute over $68 million in financial support to qualified landlords adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase of $22 million in grant funding. To access the application and review eligibility requirements, applicants can visit the portal at lacountyrentrelief.com.

The Rent Relief Program aims to provide up to $30,000 per rental unit to landlords for past-due rent and eligible expenses incurred between April 1, 2022, and the present. Its primary goal is to mitigate tenant evictions and ensure continuous housing provision. While the program is meant for landlords if tenants who owe back rent want to apply, they can enter their landlord’s information, and program representatives will contact the landlord.

The DCBA will offer the application and free in-language technical assistance in multiple languages to facilitate a smooth application process. Assistance will be available daily from 7:00 AM PST to 7:00 PM PST starting Tuesday, December 12.

The DCBA has implemented a prioritized review process for program applications, emphasizing those demonstrating significant financial distress, catering to vulnerable tenants, and properties in high-need areas identified by the LA County Equity Explorer Tool. Early submissions are encouraged, but completion of an application does not guarantee funding.

Rafael Carbajal, Director of DCBA, emphasized the program’s aim to invigorate recovery efforts, alleviate economic hardships faced by landlords, and maintain the availability of safe, affordable housing in Los Angeles County. Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President & CEO of The Center by Lendistry, highlighted the program’s critical timing and the collaboration with the county to support small, local landlords during this period of economic recovery.

If you have any questions, please contact LA County DCBA Communications at (213) 332-6497; communications@dcba.lacounty.gov

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery of Marijuana Shipment

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Quick Response and Tech Aid Lead to Detention of Suspect Within 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana On the evening of...

Photo: Golden Globes
News

Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ and Wilmer Valderrama Unveil 2024 Golden Globe Nominees

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Hollywood Foreign Press Association Reveals Nominations for Prestigious Awards  By Dolores Quintana This morning, Cedric “The Entertainer” and Wilmer Valderrama...

Photo: Plus Architects
News, Real Estate

Palms’ New Mixed-Use Complex Nears Completion at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Wood Framing Peaks on Six-Story Project with 85 Apartments  After a year of construction at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard, the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Realtor.com Lists the Top 10 Resilient Real Estate Markets Defying National Trends

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Stability Amidst the Dip: Markets Set to Shine in 2024, Says Realtor.com Economist By Dolores Quintana Realtor.com has pinpointed real...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rent Surge Ahead: USC Report Predicts Increases Across SoCal Counties

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Rental Price Hikes Likely In Store for Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Rents in the Southern California area are expected...
News, Video

(Video) The Christmas Tree at The Abbey of West Hollywood has been lit

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

 The Holidays have officially begun in Weho with festive cheer @culvercitywlanews The Christmas Tree at The Abbey of West Hollywood....

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Marijuana Dispensary Hit in Bold Armed Robbery – Police Seek Public Assistance

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Culver City Police Asks For Community Cooperation in Identifying Suspects By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA County’s Winter Virus Surge: New Respwatch Dashboard Unveiled to Track COVID-19, Flu, and RSV

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Stay Informed, Stay Safe: County Launches Comprehensive Surveillance Tool for Respiratory Viruses By Dolores Quintana In the past week, respiratory...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Get in the Holiday Spirit at Santa Monica Place

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

With Free photos with Santa and a Giant Christmas Tree, Santa Monica Place is must visit this season! @culvercitywlanews With...

Photo: Michael Lynn Jones Photography
News

Norman Lear’s Legacy Illuminated at 2023 Sentinel Awards Celebrating Impactful TV Storytelling

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Beverly Hills Event Honors Lear’s Enduring Influence on Television and Social Narratives By Dolores Quintana The Writers Guild Theater in...

Photo: Open Face Food Shop
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council To Vote on Recommendation Which Could Eliminate Al Fresco Space

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Vote To Take Place in 24 Hours, Small Restaurant Urges Action From Food Fans By Dolores Quintana A last-minute development...

Photo: Herd & Grace
News, Real Estate

Herd & Grace Elevates Meat Shopping with Grand Opening of Flagship Store in West LA

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Premium Meat Retailer Launches First Brick-and-Mortar, Offering Chef-Grade Proteins  Herd & Grace, renowned for its premium meats previously available through...

Photo: WeHo Sausage Company
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Unveils Intriguing Monthly ‘Citizen Quarterly’ Culinary Experience

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

WeHo Sausage Co.’s ‘The PRESS’ Launches This Delicious New Pop-Up Event By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market introduces Citizen Quarterly,...

Photo: Birdie G’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Times Unveils Top 101 Restaurants in Los Angeles for 2023 – Westside Gems Shine Bright

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Food Critic Bill Addison’s Culinary Examination Recognizes Outstanding LA Eateries By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Times food critic Bill...

Photo: Panera
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Second Fatality Linked to Panera’s Charged Lemonade Sparks Legal Action

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Panera Faces Lawsuit Over Caffeinated Beverage Following Tragic Death By Dolores Quintana Panera Bread is under legal scrutiny again as...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR