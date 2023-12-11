LA County Rent Relief Program Opens with $68 Million Boost for Landlords

Program to Provide Financial Support to Navigate Pandemic Impact

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) will open the application period for the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9:00 AM PST. Interested applicants have until Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11:59 PM PST to submit their applications. Administered by The Center by Lendistry under the guidance of the LA County Board of Supervisors, the program will now distribute over $68 million in financial support to qualified landlords adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase of $22 million in grant funding. To access the application and review eligibility requirements, applicants can visit the portal at lacountyrentrelief.com.

The Rent Relief Program aims to provide up to $30,000 per rental unit to landlords for past-due rent and eligible expenses incurred between April 1, 2022, and the present. Its primary goal is to mitigate tenant evictions and ensure continuous housing provision. While the program is meant for landlords if tenants who owe back rent want to apply, they can enter their landlord’s information, and program representatives will contact the landlord.

The DCBA will offer the application and free in-language technical assistance in multiple languages to facilitate a smooth application process. Assistance will be available daily from 7:00 AM PST to 7:00 PM PST starting Tuesday, December 12.

The DCBA has implemented a prioritized review process for program applications, emphasizing those demonstrating significant financial distress, catering to vulnerable tenants, and properties in high-need areas identified by the LA County Equity Explorer Tool. Early submissions are encouraged, but completion of an application does not guarantee funding.

Rafael Carbajal, Director of DCBA, emphasized the program’s aim to invigorate recovery efforts, alleviate economic hardships faced by landlords, and maintain the availability of safe, affordable housing in Los Angeles County. Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, President & CEO of The Center by Lendistry, highlighted the program’s critical timing and the collaboration with the county to support small, local landlords during this period of economic recovery.

If you have any questions, please contact LA County DCBA Communications at (213) 332-6497; communications@dcba.lacounty.gov