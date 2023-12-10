December 11, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Realtor.com Lists the Top 10 Resilient Real Estate Markets Defying National Trends

Photo: Getty Photos

Stability Amidst the Dip: Markets Set to Shine in 2024, Says Realtor.com Economist

By Dolores Quintana

Realtor.com has pinpointed real estate markets poised for home sales price growth, even amid a national dip in their most recent forecast. These markets are expected to experience a surge in existing home sales, a contrast to the mostly flat trend seen in many other parts of the country.

Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale notes that the top 10 markets for 2024 have maintained stability, avoiding the significant price and sales booms witnessed in other regions. This steadiness sets them apart in the current landscape. Five out of the ten are in the state of California, although most are not within the Metropolitan Los Angeles area, which is rated number ten on the list. Oxnard, CA, is number two, San Diego is number four, Riverside is number five, and Bakersfield is number six. 

The Realtor.com economics team made predictions for home sales prices and existing home sales, excluding new construction, in the 100 largest metropolitan areas. Interestingly, two of the nation’s most expensive states claim seven of the top 10 spots, with half located on the West Coast in California and two in Massachusetts.

This revelation may surprise observers, considering the increasing pursuit of affordability by homebuyers amid spiked mortgage rates and historically high home prices. The Golden State’s housing market faced challenges in the wake of soaring costs, leading to slumps in prices and dwindling sales.

However, many Southern California markets are expected to rebound in 2024. The projected decline in mortgage rates is anticipated to attract more buyers, bidding up prices. Additionally, increased seller confidence is expected to boost inventory and increase sales.

While these forecasts paint a positive picture, the wildcard remains mortgage rates. According to Hale, if rates rise again or fail to retreat to the mid-6% range, California markets’ anticipated price and sales growth may not materialize.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Plus Architects
News, Real Estate

Palms’ New Mixed-Use Complex Nears Completion at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Wood Framing Peaks on Six-Story Project with 85 Apartments  After a year of construction at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard, the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rent Surge Ahead: USC Report Predicts Increases Across SoCal Counties

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Rental Price Hikes Likely In Store for Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Rents in the Southern California area are expected...
News, Video

(Video) The Christmas Tree at The Abbey of West Hollywood has been lit

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

 The Holidays have officially begun in Weho with festive cheer @culvercitywlanews The Christmas Tree at The Abbey of West Hollywood....

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Marijuana Dispensary Hit in Bold Armed Robbery – Police Seek Public Assistance

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Culver City Police Asks For Community Cooperation in Identifying Suspects By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA County’s Winter Virus Surge: New Respwatch Dashboard Unveiled to Track COVID-19, Flu, and RSV

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Stay Informed, Stay Safe: County Launches Comprehensive Surveillance Tool for Respiratory Viruses By Dolores Quintana In the past week, respiratory...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Get in the Holiday Spirit at Santa Monica Place

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

With Free photos with Santa and a Giant Christmas Tree, Santa Monica Place is must visit this season! @culvercitywlanews With...

Photo: Michael Lynn Jones Photography
News

Norman Lear’s Legacy Illuminated at 2023 Sentinel Awards Celebrating Impactful TV Storytelling

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Beverly Hills Event Honors Lear’s Enduring Influence on Television and Social Narratives By Dolores Quintana The Writers Guild Theater in...

Photo: Open Face Food Shop
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council To Vote on Recommendation Which Could Eliminate Al Fresco Space

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Vote To Take Place in 24 Hours, Small Restaurant Urges Action From Food Fans By Dolores Quintana A last-minute development...

Photo: Herd & Grace
News, Real Estate

Herd & Grace Elevates Meat Shopping with Grand Opening of Flagship Store in West LA

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Premium Meat Retailer Launches First Brick-and-Mortar, Offering Chef-Grade Proteins  Herd & Grace, renowned for its premium meats previously available through...

Photo: WeHo Sausage Company
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Unveils Intriguing Monthly ‘Citizen Quarterly’ Culinary Experience

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

WeHo Sausage Co.’s ‘The PRESS’ Launches This Delicious New Pop-Up Event By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market introduces Citizen Quarterly,...

Photo: Birdie G’s
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Times Unveils Top 101 Restaurants in Los Angeles for 2023 – Westside Gems Shine Bright

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Food Critic Bill Addison’s Culinary Examination Recognizes Outstanding LA Eateries By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Times food critic Bill...

Photo: Panera
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Second Fatality Linked to Panera’s Charged Lemonade Sparks Legal Action

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Panera Faces Lawsuit Over Caffeinated Beverage Following Tragic Death By Dolores Quintana Panera Bread is under legal scrutiny again as...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Police Officers’ Association Spreads Holiday Magic with Santa’s Sleigh Tour

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Santa’s Sleigh Tour Unveils a Joyful Twist This Season With New Look  By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Officers’...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

LA Metro Boosts Train Buzz: Faster Rides and Later Service Begin December 10

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Responding to Rider Surge, Metro Improves Frequencies On A, C, E, and K Lines By Dolores Quintana Responding to an...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

Lyft Spreads Holiday Cheer: $20K in Free Ride Credits for Disabled and Elderly Residents in LA

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Partnering with Local Organizations, Lyft Gives Back to Ease Holiday Travel Struggles  By Dolores Quintana As the holiday season unfolds,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR