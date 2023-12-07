December 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Council To Vote on Recommendation Which Could Eliminate Al Fresco Space

Photo: Open Face Food Shop

Vote To Take Place in 24 Hours, Small Restaurant Urges Action From Food Fans

By Dolores Quintana

A last-minute development concerning changes to the Al Fresco Zoning Code regulations in the city of Los Angeles may pose severe challenges to smaller restaurants and lead to closure in an extreme scenario. The restaurant Open Face Food Shop in West Adams sent out a distress call earlier this evening. In a social media post on Instagram, they asked concerned residents and food fans to write to all of the Los Angeles City Council members and ask that they reconsider recommendation two in the upcoming changes that the city council will vote on in 24 hours. 

The Instagram post read, “The proposed regulations mandate all restaurants to allocate a dedicated parking stall on the premises. While this requirement may seem reasonable in the context of addressing Los Angeles’ widespread parking challenges, it presents a significant predicament for smaller establishments like ours.” The post also includes instructions on how to email the city council and a suggested letter.

The restaurant’s owners added, “Accommodating a parking stall may be a minor inconvenience for larger restaurants, given their size and capacity. However, for us and other similarly sized establishments, compliance with this regulation would likely result in the forfeiture of most, if not all, of our cherished outdoor dining space—an amenity that has become integral to our patrons and has played a crucial role in our resilience during the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.”

Open Face Food Shop goes on to say, “The additional outdoor seating has been instrumental in many small restaurants’ ability to weather the worst effects of the pandemic, providing a lifeline for small businesses. To jeopardize this vital aspect of our operations for the sake of a single parking space would be regrettable.”

Finally, they conclude, “We urge stakeholders, community members, and patrons who have come to appreciate our outdoor dining experience to recognize the potential repercussions of such regulations. Our commitment to providing a welcoming and thriving community space remains unwavering, and we hope for a reconsideration that considers the unique circumstances smaller restaurants face.”

in News, Real Estate
