Citizen Public Market Unveils Intriguing Monthly ‘Citizen Quarterly’ Culinary Experience

WeHo Sausage Co.’s ‘The PRESS’ Launches This Delicious New Pop-Up Event

By Dolores Quintana

Citizen Public Market introduces Citizen Quarterly, a recurring culinary series featuring extended pop-up experiences crafted by renowned chefs and creators. The inaugural offering, The PRESS, a sandwich, soup, and salad establishment, emerges from the imaginative team behind the beloved WeHo Sausage Co.

The PRESS entices patrons with comforting seasonal delights, showcasing signature creations like the Chopped Beef and Cheese—a tantalizing stack of braised beef and onions smothered in melted provolone on rustic ciabatta. Additionally, indulge in late-night Soup & Toasties combinations such as tomato bisque and grilled cheese. To complement the culinary experience, The PRESS offers a variety of seasonal draft beers, shakes, and ice cream floats.

As the sole food hall in Culver City, Citizen Public Market recently expanded its rooftop, providing ample space for the community to gather and savor offerings from acclaimed vendors like Good Boy Bob, The Jolly Oyster, Go Go Bird, Bang Bang Noodles, Uoichiba Temaki + Chirashi, and The WeHo Sausage Co.

Bar Bohemien, synonymous with innovative libations, unveils its new seasonal winter menu (see attached), featuring the festive STOCKING DROPPER—a delightful concoction of Gin OR Vodka, Housemade Cranberry Spiced Pear Shrub, and Lemon.