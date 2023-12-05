(Video) Fat + Flour Now Open in Culver City

Located at 11739 Washington Blvd, Nicole Rucker’s glorious pie and pastry shop + restaurant welcomes new customers and longtime fans. Finally open-open after a brief soft open, you’ll find coffee, and Rucker’s amazing creations: sandwiches, salads, scones, cookies and more.
