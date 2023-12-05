December 6, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Highlights from PRIDE Night at ICE at Santa Monica!

Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with excitement and inclusivity, featured thrilling activities such as ice skating, a lively DJ, and much more. Attendees reveled in the vibrant atmosphere, celebrating diversity and unity. For more information on this unforgettable evening, visit @Santamonicaplace

@culvercitywlanews Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with excitement and inclusivity, featured thrilling activities such as ice skating, a lively DJ, and much more. Attendees reveled in the vibrant atmosphere, celebrating diversity and unity. #santamonica #icesakting #losangeles #FYP #Pridenight #LGBT ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
News, Video

(Video) Fat + Flour Now Open in Culver City

December 5, 2023

December 5, 2023

Located at 11739 Washington Blvd, Nicole Rucker’s glorious pie and pastry shop + restaurant welcomes new customers and longtime fans....

Photo: Facebook
News

Burglary Bust: CCPD Nabs Intruder in Response to Cattaraugus Avenue Break-In

December 5, 2023

December 5, 2023

Home Invasion Made Possible By Hidden Spare Key  By Dolores Quintana On November 27, the City Police Department (CCPD) responded...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Payroll Report Shows That Significant Numbers of City Employees Aren’t Local

December 5, 2023

December 5, 2023

City Controller Mejia’s Report Calls Attention to City Workers Place of Residence By Dolores Quintana In the realm of payroll,...

Photo: Screenshot LA Tenants Union
News

Protest Erupts in Los Angeles Over City’s Approval of Rent Hike Approval

December 5, 2023

December 5, 2023

Residents and Advocacy Groups Unite Against City Council’s Decision By Dolores Quintana In Los Angeles, residents took to the streets...

Photo: MAD Architects
News, Real Estate

George Lucas’ $1 Billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Takes Shape in Exposition Park

December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023

A Five-Story Marvel Blending Art, Architecture, and Green Innovation By Dolores Quintana The completion date for the Lucas Museum of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Approves Police Permits for Airbnb Hosts and Short-Term Rentals

December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023

New Law Targets Party Houses and Crime, Introduces Permitting Requirement The Los Angeles City Council has given the green light...

Photo: LAPD, LASD
News, Real Estate

Suspect in Custody: Los Angeles Man Linked to Serial Homeless Murders and San Dimas Slaying

December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023

Authorities Seek Information on Additional Crimes Suspect May Have Committed By Dolores Quintana On December 1, a press conference was...
News, Video

(Video) Culver City’s Annual Tree Lighting Sled-tacular

December 1, 2023

December 1, 2023

Culver City’s Annual Tree Lighting Sled-tacular successfully brought the holiday spirit to the city’s residents. A large crowd happily sledded,...

Photo One: GoFundMe
News

Tragic Loss: Los Angeles Tree Trimmer Dies While Working, Community Rallies to Support Family

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

Noel Gonzalez Sixtos, a 33-Year-Old Father, Remembered Fondly as Community Joins Hands to Assist Grieving Family By Dolores Quintana Noel...

Photo Credit: Wendy Redfern
News

Ladytron’s Surprise Gift: ‘All Over By Xmas’ Drops, Unveiling a Festive Classic Decades in the Making

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

Liverpool’s Electronic Pioneers Deliver a “Majestic Glam Stomp” for the Holidays By Dolores Quintana At the stroke of midnight, Ladytron,...

Photo: Office of Los Angeles Supervisor Janet Hahn
News

Los Angeles County to Open CARE Court One Year Earlier Than Planned

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

Program Seeks to Solve Mental Health Crisis Among the Unhoused By Dolores Quintana In a collaborative effort led by Los...

Photo: Official
News

Alarming Surge in Hate Crimes: Los Angeles County’s Troubling Report Reveals Disturbing Statistics

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

Report Reveals Alarming Trends and Urgent Need for Action By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations...
News, Video

(Video) Via Veneto, a classic Italian restaurant

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

Via Veneto, a classic Italian restaurant with real ingredients and delicacies from Italy. You can tell that the restaurant is...

Photo: Keemia Zhang
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Farewell to a Legend: Primo’s Donuts Founder Remembered in Heartfelt Celebration

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

Community Gathers to Honor Ralph Primo SR., Entrepreneur, and Family Man By Keemia Zhang The life of Ralph Primo Sr.,...

Photo: Red Chickz
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Red Chickz Unveils $5 Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich for One Day Only

November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023

The Savory-Sweet Sandwich is Red Chickz’s Newest Craveable Creation By Dolores Quintana Red Chickz, the red hot chicken eatery known...

