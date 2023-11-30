Alarming Surge in Hate Crimes: Los Angeles County’s Troubling Report Reveals Disturbing Statistics

Report Reveals Alarming Trends and Urgent Need for Action

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR) has unveiled its annual analysis of hate crimes, exposing a disturbing landscape of escalating anti-Black and anti-Jewish crimes, the highest-ever number of anti-transgender offenses, and an unprecedented level of anti-immigrant slurs. The report, released today, highlights a record-breaking 18% increase in reported hate crimes, reaching the second-largest number in over two decades.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis emphasized the local impact of global events, stating, “It is also a reminder that we are not immune, and hate and violence continue to impact the lives of Angelenos.” In response, the county has intensified efforts to implement anti-hate programs aimed at providing crucial support, counseling, and resources to those affected by hate crimes.

Commission President Ilan Davidson expressed concern about the significant rise in hate crimes, particularly those targeting the African-American and Jewish communities. The report reveals troubling trends, with Blacks being the most frequent targets, anti-Asian hate crimes reaching the second-highest total ever, and a surge in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities.

Robin Toma, the Commission’s Executive Director, commented on the national backdrop of deepening divides, emphasizing that LA County’s reported hate crimes reflect both increased bias-motivated crime and improved reporting through initiatives like LA vs Hate. The program has assisted over 2,700 victims of hate-motivated incidents, providing a more comprehensive map of hate crimes and enabling more effective prevention strategies.

For a detailed overview of the report, including hate crime maps, graphs, and tables, visit hrc.lacounty.gov. Specific race/ethnicity data can be found for anti-Black hate crimes, anti-Latino hate crimes, and anti-Asian hate crimes.

Key Findings from the Report:

72% of hate crimes were of a violent nature, the second-highest percentage in at least 20 years.

Racial, sexual orientation, and religious hate crimes all saw sharp increases, with racism being the most common motivation (57% of all hate crimes).

African Americans were disproportionately targeted, comprising 53% of racial hate crime victims.

Anti-Latino crimes rose 3%, maintaining the highest rate of violence (93%) for the seventh consecutive year.

Anti-Asian crimes declined 25%, but the 61 reported incidents were the second-largest in the report’s history.

Sexual orientation crimes comprised the second-largest motivation (18%) and grew by 20%, with 81% targeting gay men.

Religious crimes spiked 41%, with 83% of these crimes being anti-Jewish.

Anti-transgender crimes reached a record high of 44, with 91% being violent incidents.

Hate crimes involving anti-immigrant slurs rose by 12%, reaching the largest number ever recorded.

To address the surge in hate crimes, the Board of Supervisors directed LACCHR to initiate the LA vs. Hate initiative, encompassing a community-driven marketing campaign, a government hotline for reporting hate incidents, and a network of community agencies providing rapid response, support, advocacy, and prevention services.

To read the report, visit hrc.lacounty.gov. For immediate assistance or to report hate incidents, contact LA vs Hate at 211 or visit www.lavshate.org.