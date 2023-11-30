December 1, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Alarming Surge in Hate Crimes: Los Angeles County’s Troubling Report Reveals Disturbing Statistics

Photo: Official

Report Reveals Alarming Trends and Urgent Need for Action

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR) has unveiled its annual analysis of hate crimes, exposing a disturbing landscape of escalating anti-Black and anti-Jewish crimes, the highest-ever number of anti-transgender offenses, and an unprecedented level of anti-immigrant slurs. The report, released today, highlights a record-breaking 18% increase in reported hate crimes, reaching the second-largest number in over two decades.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis emphasized the local impact of global events, stating, “It is also a reminder that we are not immune, and hate and violence continue to impact the lives of Angelenos.” In response, the county has intensified efforts to implement anti-hate programs aimed at providing crucial support, counseling, and resources to those affected by hate crimes.

Commission President Ilan Davidson expressed concern about the significant rise in hate crimes, particularly those targeting the African-American and Jewish communities. The report reveals troubling trends, with Blacks being the most frequent targets, anti-Asian hate crimes reaching the second-highest total ever, and a surge in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities.

Robin Toma, the Commission’s Executive Director, commented on the national backdrop of deepening divides, emphasizing that LA County’s reported hate crimes reflect both increased bias-motivated crime and improved reporting through initiatives like LA vs Hate. The program has assisted over 2,700 victims of hate-motivated incidents, providing a more comprehensive map of hate crimes and enabling more effective prevention strategies.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Photo-Two-5.jpg

For a detailed overview of the report, including hate crime maps, graphs, and tables, visit hrc.lacounty.gov. Specific race/ethnicity data can be found for anti-Black hate crimes, anti-Latino hate crimes, and anti-Asian hate crimes.

Key Findings from the Report:

  • 72% of hate crimes were of a violent nature, the second-highest percentage in at least 20 years.
  • Racial, sexual orientation, and religious hate crimes all saw sharp increases, with racism being the most common motivation (57% of all hate crimes).
  • African Americans were disproportionately targeted, comprising 53% of racial hate crime victims.
  • Anti-Latino crimes rose 3%, maintaining the highest rate of violence (93%) for the seventh consecutive year.
  • Anti-Asian crimes declined 25%, but the 61 reported incidents were the second-largest in the report’s history.
  • Sexual orientation crimes comprised the second-largest motivation (18%) and grew by 20%, with 81% targeting gay men.
  • Religious crimes spiked 41%, with 83% of these crimes being anti-Jewish.
  • Anti-transgender crimes reached a record high of 44, with 91% being violent incidents.
  • Hate crimes involving anti-immigrant slurs rose by 12%, reaching the largest number ever recorded.

To address the surge in hate crimes, the Board of Supervisors directed LACCHR to initiate the LA vs. Hate initiative, encompassing a community-driven marketing campaign, a government hotline for reporting hate incidents, and a network of community agencies providing rapid response, support, advocacy, and prevention services.

To read the report, visit hrc.lacounty.gov. For immediate assistance or to report hate incidents, contact LA vs Hate at 211 or visit www.lavshate.org.

in News
Related Posts
Photo One: GoFundMe
News

Tragic Loss: Los Angeles Tree Trimmer Dies While Working, Community Rallies to Support Family

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Noel Gonzalez Sixtos, a 33-Year-Old Father, Remembered Fondly as Community Joins Hands to Assist Grieving Family By Dolores Quintana Noel...

Photo Credit: Wendy Redfern
News

Ladytron’s Surprise Gift: ‘All Over By Xmas’ Drops, Unveiling a Festive Classic Decades in the Making

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Liverpool’s Electronic Pioneers Deliver a “Majestic Glam Stomp” for the Holidays By Dolores Quintana At the stroke of midnight, Ladytron,...

Photo: Office of Los Angeles Supervisor Janet Hahn
News

Los Angeles County to Open CARE Court One Year Earlier Than Planned

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Program Seeks to Solve Mental Health Crisis Among the Unhoused By Dolores Quintana In a collaborative effort led by Los...
News, Video

(Video) Via Veneto, a classic Italian restaurant

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Via Veneto, a classic Italian restaurant with real ingredients and delicacies from Italy. You can tell that the restaurant is...

Photo: Keemia Zhang
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Farewell to a Legend: Primo’s Donuts Founder Remembered in Heartfelt Celebration

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Community Gathers to Honor Ralph Primo SR., Entrepreneur, and Family Man By Keemia Zhang The life of Ralph Primo Sr.,...

Photo: Red Chickz
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Red Chickz Unveils $5 Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich for One Day Only

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

The Savory-Sweet Sandwich is Red Chickz’s Newest Craveable Creation By Dolores Quintana Red Chickz, the red hot chicken eatery known...

Photo: Ubuntu, Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Esquire’s Culinary Picks: Unveiling the Best New Restaurants in Los Angeles for 2023

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

Esquire Magazine Spotlights Most Memorable New Eateries  Esquire Magazine has released its year-end lists of the best new restaurants in...
News, Video

(Video) The Culver City Free Covid Vaccine Clinic

November 28, 2023

Read more
November 28, 2023

The clinic offered free vaccinations against the newest variants and has lots of people there taking advantage of the opportunity....

Photo: Bloomsybox
News, Upbeat Beat

Bloomsybox Challenges Christmas Movie Fans to Rate Hallmark Christmas Movies

November 28, 2023

Read more
November 28, 2023

Applicant Chosen Will Receive Prizes and Cash Worth $2,500  By Dolores Quintana A flower delivery company, Bloomsy Box, is challenging...

Photo: Facebook
News

Snowy Delight and Tree Lighting Magic: Downtown Culver City’s Annual Sled-tacular Celebration

November 28, 2023

Read more
November 28, 2023

Join the Festive Fun with Snow, Sledding, and a Dazzling 22-foot Holiday Tree Lighting By Dolores Quintana Embrace the holiday...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Attorney General Rob Bonta Advises Californians to Exercise Caution on Giving Tuesday

November 28, 2023

Read more
November 28, 2023

Tips and Resources Ensure Safe Donations Amid Rising Threats By Dolores Quintana Attorney General Rob Bonta, in collaboration with the...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Venice Family Clinic CEO Responds to Protests From Healthcare Workers

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

CEO Defends Decision to Close Local Pharmacy  The Venice Family Clinic has responded regarding the intended closure of the pharmacy...

Photo: Facebook
News

Theft at Gunpoint Escalates at Culver City Retail Store – Police Seek Public Assistance

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

Culver City Police Investigate Assault with Deadly Weapon and Petty Theft On Saturday, November 25, 2023, at approximately 8:19 pm,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Major Cantaloupe Recall Expands: Brands, Stores, and Products Affected

November 27, 2023

Read more
November 27, 2023

Cantaloupe Products Linked to Ongoing CDC Investigation in 28 States By Dolores Quintana In an expanded recall from the FDA...
News, Video

(Video) All’antico Vinaio, the legendary Florentine sandwich shop is now open in Venice

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

Located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd, lines have been around the block since the restaurant officially opened on November 20th....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR