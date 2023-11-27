Theft at Gunpoint Escalates at Culver City Retail Store – Police Seek Public Assistance

Culver City Police Investigate Assault with Deadly Weapon and Petty Theft

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, at approximately 8:19 pm, Culver City Police received a call for service regarding a petty theft and assault with a deadly weapon at a retail store situated in the 6200 block of Slauson Avenue.

Loss prevention personnel confronted two suspects outside the store regarding a petty theft. The suspects surrendered the stolen items but escalated the situation when asked to return inside.

One of the suspects brandished a handgun, leading both to flee in a black SUV driven by a third suspect. The vehicle swiftly left the parking lot, heading onto Slauson Avenue and disappearing from view.

For anyone with information or inquiries about this incident, please contact Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Jennifer Atenza, at (310) 253-6120 or reach out to the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6502.