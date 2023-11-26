November 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

USC Forecast Predicts Rising Rents and Commercial Real Estate Financing Struggles

Photo: Getty Photos

Report Sparks Concerns for Real Estate Development in Southern California

By Dolores Quintana 

The University of Southern California’s Lusk Center for Real Estate predicts an upward trajectory in multifamily rents across Southern California over the next two years, signaling potential hurdles for commercial real estate financing.

The 2023 USC Casden Real Estate Economics Forecast analyzes market conditions and provides two-year projections for multifamily rents and vacancies. This year’s forecast also examines the impact of high-interest rates, migration patterns, and financing on the future of housing in Southern California.

Moussa Diop, associate professor of real estate at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy and author of the forecast, anticipates moderate rent growth in the near term. However, concerns arise about the impending wave of maturing debt in commercial real estate, with challenges in refinancing loans at nearly double the original interest rates.

“Adding housing supply is crucial to alleviate rent burden, but it becomes near impossible if builders face difficulties in financing projects or have properties nearing default,” Diop explained. “This situation may lead to a lose-lose scenario for both renters and landlords.”

Diop’s forecast talks about the number of people who are leaving the state and California’s affordable housing shortage in the region as indicators of a “region missing the mark for livability.” 510,000 residents of the state left between 2020 and 2022, signaling a larger exodus than the population of Atlanta. New housing development has been undercut by high interest rates while operating expenses have impeded owners’ capacity to invest in developing more housing. 

“As the industry takes time to sort out financing, new supply will dip lower and lower. By the time momentum returns in a couple of years, more damage will be done. The vacancy will drop, and rents will climb. This is how we lose even more residents to nearby states. Renters in Southern California can’t afford a dip in production.” Diop adds “Renters will bear the brunt of this situation, with effects becoming apparent over time.”

In Los Angeles County, which has an acute housing shortage and has lost the most residents in the state, the net loss of 146,500 residents between 2020 and 2022 is equivalent to the size of the city of Fullerton, California. High mortgage rates have led to a 13% drop in multifamily permits in 2023. USC’s report projects slower average rent growth of 2% per year over the next 24 months, reaching $2,306 per month by October 2025, with a slightly decreased vacancy rate of 4.5%.

While Measure ULA funds efforts to increase affordable housing and combat homelessness, the USC forecast suggests that an additional transfer tax on properties above $5 million may have negative effects on Los Angeles. Buyers and developers would likely add costs to tenants via increases in rent, or developers could choose to not build in Los Angeles which could increase the gap in new housing.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) All’antico Vinaio, the legendary Florentine sandwich shop is now open in Venice

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

Located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd, lines have been around the block since the restaurant officially opened on November 20th....

Photo: Reed Architectural Group
News, Real Estate

Helio Shapes Palms’ Skyline with Mixed-Use Projects Along Overland Avenue

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

Palms’ Overland Avenue Buzzing with Helio’s Multiple Developments  By Dolores Quintana Arya, the newest mixed-use apartment complex by Helio, is...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Changing Economic Factors Impact Residential Permitting Approved In Los Angeles

November 26, 2023

Read more
November 26, 2023

In The Midst of Affordable Housing Crisis, Number of Permits Approved Drops By Dolores Quintana It is generally agreed that...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Healthcare Workers Protest Planned Closure of Vital Services at Venice Family Clinic

November 24, 2023

Read more
November 24, 2023

Union and Community Rallies Against Shutdown of Pharmacy and Drug Counseling   By Dolores Quintana Healthcare workers represented by the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Armed Robbery Unfolds in Culver City – Police Seek Information on Suspect

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

Late-Night Incident on Sepulveda Boulevard Prompts Investigation By Dolores Quintana On Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11:48 pm, Culver City...

Photo: Official
News

Additional Free At-Home COVID Tests Now Available From U.S Government

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

Get Up to 8 Tests at No Cost, Rapid Results, Easy Access, and Free Shipping By Dolores Quintana In an...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Unexplained Dog Respiratory Illness Sparks Public Health Investigation in Los Angeles County

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (aCIRD) Prompts Urgent Measures By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Veterinary...
News, Video

(Video) The Reimagined 1212 Santa Monica On Third Street Promenade

November 22, 2023

Read more
November 22, 2023

 New American Italian Ristorante Featuring New Executive Chef Oliver Malmsten, All New Menu, Italian-Inspired Cocktails and Discoteca. @culvercitywlanews The Reimagined...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Vespertine, Culver City’s Sensory Culinary Marvel, To Emerge from Hiatus

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Restaurant Teases a Comeback With a Hiring Announcement on Instagram Vespertine, described by the restaurant as a “multi-sensory restaurant experience...

Photo: Gobble Gobble Give
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spread Holiday Cheer: Volunteer or Donate to Charitable Annual Efforts in Los Angeles

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Gobble Gobble Give, Pink Taco, and PATH  Feed the Homeless on Thanksgiving By Dolores Quintana More than one charitable organization...

Photo: Charcoal Venice
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving Dinner and Shopping Options: What Stores and Restaurants Will Be Open on the Holiday

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Explore the Options for Open Stores and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Day By Dolores Quintana Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday, but...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @culvercitywlanews The holidays...

Photo: Facebook
News

Enhance Holiday Security with Culver City Police Department’s Vacation Check Program

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Before Your Holiday Journey, Enroll in the Program for CCPD Patrol Checks By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Official
News

Description of Potential Subject of Interest in I-10 Freeway Fire Has Been Released

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

CAL-Fire Asks For Help From the Public To Identify Subject By Dolores Quintana As the investigation of the fire that...

Photo: FDA
News

FDA Recall of Stone Fruit Over Listeria Concerns, 11 Illnesses, One Death Reported

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Nationwide Recall Issued for Fruits Sold Between May and November By Dolores Quintana HMC Group Marketing, Inc., operating as HMC...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR