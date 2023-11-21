Spread Holiday Cheer: Volunteer or Donate to Charitable Annual Efforts in Los Angeles

Gobble Gobble Give, Pink Taco, and PATH Feed the Homeless on Thanksgiving

By Dolores Quintana

More than one charitable organization will be holding events to feed the unhoused and others in need on Thanksgiving Day. Gobble Gobble Give has events all over LA County and the restaurant West Hollywood restaurant Pink Taco and PATH have teamed up to hold another event at their restaurant.

Gobble Gobble Give, a charitable initiative founded by Barry Walker, is set to host its 26th Annual Event on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. Gobble Gobble Give endeavors to have a COVID-safe dinner. The event will take place at multiple locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, including:

Blessed Sacrament Church

6657 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, the Entrance via Cassil Place & Sunset Blvd.

Arts District Brewery

830 Traction Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90013

Santa Monica Airport

3201 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, 90405

Moongoat Coffee

7200 Acacia Ave. Garden Grove, CA. 92841

Crenshaw District – Consolidated Board of Realtist

3725 Don Felipe Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90008

For the past 26 years, Gobble Gobble Give has provided 800,000 meals, clothing, and toiletries to the homeless on Thanksgiving morning. The initiative is dedicated to creating positive change in local communities by delivering directly to those in need.

Volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving morning include picking up food and supplies, dropping off donations, and contributing prepared dishes for distribution. To get involved, please visit the website under “Ways to Help” for more information on ongoing volunteer opportunities.

PATH and Pink Taco Partner for 9th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

In collaboration with PATH, Pink Taco is hosting the 9th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at 8225 W. Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, 90064. The event aims to provide a holiday meal for approximately 200 unhoused neighbors, spreading warmth and comfort during the festive season.

When: Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

LA City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, Actress and Model Karrueche Tran, and members of PATH will attend and assist.

About Pink Taco:

Founded in 1999 by restaurateur Harry Morton, Pink Taco offers Mexican-inspired fare rooted in California heritage. With locations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, and NYC, Pink Taco is renowned for its commitment to community engagement and giving back.

About PATH:

Founded in 1984, PATH’s mission is to end homelessness by providing supportive services and building affordable and supportive housing. With staff in 150 cities across California, PATH serves over 25,000 people annually through supportive services, housing navigation, and street outreach.