November 8, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Orchestra Nova LA Presents: California Premieres – A Festival of Firsts

Photo: Official

A Night of Musical Discovery with Violin Prodigy Karolina Protsenko

By Dolores Quintana

Orchestra Nova LA is delighted to present the opening concert of its inaugural full season as Orchestra Nova LA, titled “California Premieres!” This event marks a momentous occasion as it encompasses a series of firsts, promising an evening of musical innovation and exceptional performances.

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 07:30 PM – 09:30 PM
Venue: Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City. 
Tickets are $25.00 for adults and will be available at the door. Children attend for free.Parking is free. 

The concert proudly participates in the first California Festival: A Celebration of New Music, a statewide initiative in collaboration with the LA Phil, San Francisco Symphony, and San Diego Symphony Orchestras. “California Premieres!” brings forward the California debut of “Homeward Bound,” a patriotic composition by Adrienne Albert. This piece, symbolic of the festival’s spirit, was created in the last five years, showcasing California’s most visionary musical talents.

The concert features the remarkable talents of fifteen-year-old violin prodigy Karolina Protsenko, who will enchant the audience with her debut performance alongside a full orchestra. Protsenko, a classically trained violinist under the tutelage of Sam Fischer at the Colburn School of Music, gained global recognition as a YouTube sensation. With over 20 million followers on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, her music videos have amassed more than 3 billion views worldwide. Her performances have been showcased on prominent TV shows such as “Ellen,” “Kelly Clarkson,” and “Hollywood Access,” solidifying her reputation as an influential figure in both classical and contemporary music.

The program for the evening includes:

  • “Homeward Bound” by Adrienne Albert
  • Violin Concerto in E Minor by Felix Mendelssohn (featuring Karolina Protsenko, violin)
  • Ballet Suite by Manuel de Falla
  • Bolero by Maurice Ravel

Following the performance, a reception will be held for the audience to mingle and celebrate the music together.

About Orchestra Nova LA:

Orchestra Nova LA, newly established under the baton of Maestro Ivan Shulman, is on a mission to immerse its audiences in the revitalizing power of music. The orchestra is committed to providing equal opportunities for any qualified artist to share their music with the communities it serves.

Orchestra Nova LA needs your support this holiday season! Contributions to our Holiday Fundraising Campaign allow us to continue bringing innovative programming and quality to our audiences, perform in superior venues, and establish an endowment to sustain the orchestra in years to come. To donate, go to their website: orchnovala.org/donate/

The concert is made possible, in part, through the support of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture and the City of Culver City, along with contributions from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.

