November 3, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD Issues Statement Regarding Zero Bail Protocols in Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Photos

New Protocols Effects on Felony Arrests for Community 

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles Police Department extends its gratitude in two press statements to the Los Angeles County Superior Courts for the “meticulous implementation of the new Pre-Arraignment Release Protocols (PARPs) and the Pretrial Risk Evaluation Program (PREP).” It seems to point to the two new programs as generally being successful and seeking to calm fears that dangerous and violent criminals would immediately be released from custody to potentially commit more crimes. However, Chief Moore does have concerns. 

They feel that it is imperative for the community to be informed that since PREP’s initiation on October 1st of the current year, approximately half of the individuals apprehended by the LAPD for felony offenses did not meet the criteria for zero bail consideration under PREP. This exclusion was due to the nature of the crimes they were charged with, which were deemed as serious or violent according to the California Penal Code, making them unsuitable for zero bail release.

The statement also noted, “We have a shared goal of doing everything possible to assure public safety by not only holding the most serious and violent offenders accountable for their actions but also those who have taken advantage of zero bail policies and used those policies as an opportunity to re-offend or escape the consequences of victimizing their community.”

According to the LAPD’s records, roughly two-thirds of the remaining felony arrests underwent evaluation through the recently established magistrate review process. Chief Moore emphasized, “I find reassurance in the fact that the vast majority of these judicial assessments resulted in the continued detention of the arrestees until their arraignment. Nevertheless, I maintain a significant concern regarding the 42 individuals who, subsequent to their arrests for felony crimes post-October 1st, were released either under PREP zero bail policies or by posting bail, only to be later rearrested by LAPD Officers for committing additional felony offenses. We remain committed to working in close collaboration with the Los Angeles Judicial Council to strike the appropriate balance between safeguarding the rights of the accused and fulfilling our duty to protect the City of Los Angeles.”

The second press release stated that since the commencement of PARPs on October 1st, roughly half of the individuals arrested by the LAPD for felony crimes did not qualify for consideration under PARP due to the serious or violent nature of the charges in accordance with the California Penal Code.

Of the remaining felony arrests, approximately two-thirds were subjected to evaluation through the newly instituted Magistrate Review process. The majority of these individuals were held in custody until their arraignment, a decision based on an individualized assessment of factors, including the potential risks to public safety and the likelihood of the individual appearing in court as required. 

A noteworthy concern arises from the 42 individuals arrested for felony crimes after October 1st, who were subsequently released back into the community. Among these individuals, a significant majority – 80% – were released through cash bail or under alternative circumstances, while the rest were eligible for release through PARP.

The LAPD press statement concluded that “it is apparent, at this early stage, that the recently established PARP is diligently working to strike a balance between safeguarding the rights of the accused and fulfilling the LAPD’s commitment to protecting the City of Los Angeles.”

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Long Line At Brothers Cousins Tacos Pop Up

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Food Must Be Great Because People Broke Out Their Folding Chairs. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6:00 p.m....

Photo: Instagram: cherrybombe
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join Cherry Bombe Magazine for a Live Baking Podcast Extravaganza in LA

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

Whisk in Time: Live Podcast, Delightful Treats, and Inspiring Chats Await You By Dolores Quintana Cherry Bombe Magazine is delighted...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

To Tip or Not To Tip, That Is The Question That Might Make Your Delivery Take Longer

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Impact of Tipping on Your Delivery Time With DoorDash App  By Dolores Quintana DoorDash has made an effort to...
News

(Video) Scary Movie Night At The Ebell Q&A With The Filmmakers of The Jessica Cabin

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Producer Chase Williamson, producer, writer, and director Daniel Montgomery, and producer Riley Rose Critchlow at the Ebell Theater at a...

Photo: AVPA
News, Upbeat Beat

AVPA Presents Powerful Theatre: “The Laramie Project” Remembers the Past

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Student Production of Landmark Play Brings Story to New Generations  By Dolores Quintana The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts...

Photo: Santa Monica History Museum
News, Upbeat Beat

Día de los Muertos Celebration: Honoring Unity and Tradition in Santa Monica

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

A Vibrant Celebration Featuring Student Performances, Altars, and More By Dolores Quintana The rich and vibrant tradition of Día de...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

Empower Your Housing Knowledge—November Webinars for Landlords and Tenants

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Discover Your Rights and Responsibilities with the Los Angeles Housing Department By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Housing Department(LAHD) is...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from DTSM’s “Día de los Muertos” Event on Promenade

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Introducing the Downtown Beat – a video series highlighting the fun and exciting things going on in the Downtown Santa...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Uncertainty In World Stability Keeps Oil Prices Up While Drivers Await Holiday Relief

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Gas Prices Show Some Seasonal Improvement, But Future Uncertain  By Dolores Quintana The national average for a gallon of gasoline...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Join Mayor Albert Vera for an Evening of Community Insights

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Culver City Mayor Albert Vera’s State of the City Address The Culver City government invites the residents of Culver City...

Photo: CDC
News

FDA Alerts Public: Safety Concerns Surrounding Over-the-Counter Eye Drops

October 31, 2023

Read more
October 31, 2023

Warning Issued for Products – Potential Risks to Vision, Could Cause Blindness By Dolores Quintana The U.S. Food and Drug...

Photo: IMDB
News

Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ Star, Remembered as Friends and Fans Mourn

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

Tragic Loss: Beloved Actor’s Passes In Pacific Palisades, Stuns World Family, friends, and fellow celebrities gathered in online spaces on...

Photo: Rios
News, Real Estate

Steel Framing at New Del Rey Office Campus Hits New Heights After a Year

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

42XX Development Rises as a Modern Business Hub Takes Shape After a year of construction, the steel framing has now...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles Fire Department Issues Citywide Red Flag Alert

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

Temporary Parking Restrictions Will Be In Force Locally  By Dolores Quintana In response to the imminent threat of high winds...
News, Video

(Video) New Exhibit At The Getty Museum, William Blake: Visionary

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Incredible and Fascinating Look at an Amazing Artist. Exhibit runs until January 14, 2024. @gettymuseum @Tate @culvercitywlanews New Exhibit At The...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR