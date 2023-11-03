LAPD Issues Statement Regarding Zero Bail Protocols in Los Angeles

New Protocols Effects on Felony Arrests for Community

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles Police Department extends its gratitude in two press statements to the Los Angeles County Superior Courts for the “meticulous implementation of the new Pre-Arraignment Release Protocols (PARPs) and the Pretrial Risk Evaluation Program (PREP).” It seems to point to the two new programs as generally being successful and seeking to calm fears that dangerous and violent criminals would immediately be released from custody to potentially commit more crimes. However, Chief Moore does have concerns.

They feel that it is imperative for the community to be informed that since PREP’s initiation on October 1st of the current year, approximately half of the individuals apprehended by the LAPD for felony offenses did not meet the criteria for zero bail consideration under PREP. This exclusion was due to the nature of the crimes they were charged with, which were deemed as serious or violent according to the California Penal Code, making them unsuitable for zero bail release.

The statement also noted, “We have a shared goal of doing everything possible to assure public safety by not only holding the most serious and violent offenders accountable for their actions but also those who have taken advantage of zero bail policies and used those policies as an opportunity to re-offend or escape the consequences of victimizing their community.”

According to the LAPD’s records, roughly two-thirds of the remaining felony arrests underwent evaluation through the recently established magistrate review process. Chief Moore emphasized, “I find reassurance in the fact that the vast majority of these judicial assessments resulted in the continued detention of the arrestees until their arraignment. Nevertheless, I maintain a significant concern regarding the 42 individuals who, subsequent to their arrests for felony crimes post-October 1st, were released either under PREP zero bail policies or by posting bail, only to be later rearrested by LAPD Officers for committing additional felony offenses. We remain committed to working in close collaboration with the Los Angeles Judicial Council to strike the appropriate balance between safeguarding the rights of the accused and fulfilling our duty to protect the City of Los Angeles.”

Of the remaining felony arrests, approximately two-thirds were subjected to evaluation through the newly instituted Magistrate Review process. The majority of these individuals were held in custody until their arraignment, a decision based on an individualized assessment of factors, including the potential risks to public safety and the likelihood of the individual appearing in court as required.

A noteworthy concern arises from the 42 individuals arrested for felony crimes after October 1st, who were subsequently released back into the community. Among these individuals, a significant majority – 80% – were released through cash bail or under alternative circumstances, while the rest were eligible for release through PARP.

The LAPD press statement concluded that “it is apparent, at this early stage, that the recently established PARP is diligently working to strike a balance between safeguarding the rights of the accused and fulfilling the LAPD’s commitment to protecting the City of Los Angeles.”