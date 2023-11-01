Empower Your Housing Knowledge—November Webinars for Landlords and Tenants.

Discover Your Rights and Responsibilities with the Los Angeles Housing Department

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles Housing Department(LAHD) is holding two informative webinars this month, tailored to both tenants and landlords.

1. Fair Housing Webinar:

Date: Wednesday, November 1st

Time: 3:00 PM

Language: English

2. Fair Housing Webinar (Spanish):

Date: Wednesday, November 15th

Time: 6:00 PM

Language: Spanish

In these sessions, LAHD will cover essential topics, including an overview of protected classes under federal and California fair housing laws. Additionally, we will provide insights into local and statewide tenant protections, along with available services for residents facing discrimination or illegal housing practices. These webinars are designed to empower tenants and landlords in the City of Los Angeles by enhancing their understanding of their rights and responsibilities.

3. City of LA Renter Protections Webinar:

Date: Wednesday, November 8th

Time: 6:00 PM

Language: English

4. City of LA Renter Protections Webinar (Spanish):

Date: Wednesday, November 29

Time: 3:00 PM

Language: Spanish

This webinar will provide insights into the City’s renter protections, including the expansion of “Just Cause” eviction safeguards to all rental units within the City of Los Angeles, even those not governed by the City’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO). The sessions will be conducted online via Zoom.

For more information on renter protections, you can visit our website to access recorded webinars and a summary of the rules related to eviction, rental arrears, and rent increases. To register for the webinars, please click the following link: Click Here to RSVP. If you encounter any registration issues, please call us at (866) 557-7368. Los Angeles Housing Department Website