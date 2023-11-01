AVPA Presents Powerful Theatre: “The Laramie Project” Remembers the Past

Student Production of Landmark Play Brings Story to New Generations

By Dolores Quintana

The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (AVPA) is proud to present “The Laramie Project,” a deeply moving and inspiring piece of theatre by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theatre Company. This poignant production will be showcased at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, from November 2 to November 5. Showtimes are at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Please note that downtown Culver City has limited parking available. We encourage attendees to consider taking Culver CityBus or exploring other mobility options.

“The Laramie Project” is directed by the talented Lee Margaret Hanson and Mara Palma, featuring exceptional creative contributions from set designer Nick Caisse, costume designer Laura Loo, and technical director JD Sargent.

In partnership with the Center Theatre Group and sponsored by Sony Pictures Entertainment, AVPA’s production of “The Laramie Project” aims to reflect and remember an important event in history. Twenty-five years ago, the brutal kidnapping and murder of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old University of Wyoming student who was openly gay, sent shockwaves across the nation. In response, Moisés Kaufman and fellow Tectonic Theater Project members conducted over 200 interviews with the townspeople of Laramie. The result is a compelling piece that we are honored to present, standing in allyship with the LGBTQ+ community.

“The Laramie Project” encourages us to engage in crucial conversations within the CCUSD community, fostering understanding and acceptance in a world marked by the ongoing struggle between oppression and progress.

For those interested in attending this powerful production, general admission tickets are available for $25. Faculty and staff, as well as CCHS students, can enjoy a discounted rate of $10 by using the promo code “CCUSDFAMILY.” To secure your seats, visit The Center Theater Group website.