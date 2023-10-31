October 31, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Join Mayor Albert Vera for an Evening of Community Insights

Photo: Getty Photos

Culver City Mayor Albert Vera’s State of the City Address

The Culver City government invites the residents of Culver City for an evening of civic engagement and community spirit. The event will commence with a reception featuring light refreshments, followed by the much-anticipated State of the City Address by Culver City Mayor Albert Vera.

When:
Thursday, November 2, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Where:
Atrium at One Culver
10000 Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90232

Event Schedule:

  • 6:00 PM: Reception
  • 6:30 PM: Mayor’s State of the City Address
  • 7:30 PM: Event Concludes

Kindly RSVP using Eventbrite to secure your spot.

Transportation and Parking:
We encourage attendees to explore alternative transportation options for your convenience. Culver CityBus Lines 1, 5, and 7 have stops near One Culver. Please note that on-site parking at One Culver is limited. However, we offer free parking with validation, just a five-minute walk away, beneath City Hall, located at 9770 Culver Boulevard (access via Duquesne Avenue, south of Culver Boulevard).

Questions?
Should you have any inquiries about this event, please feel free to reach out to us at (310) 253-6000 or via email. We look forward to your participation in this important civic gathering.

in News
