October 30, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ Star, Remembered as Friends and Fans Mourn

Photo: IMDB

Tragic Loss: Beloved Actor’s Passes In Pacific Palisades, Stuns World

Family, friends, and fellow celebrities gathered in online spaces on Sunday to mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, the quick-witted co-star of the popular 1990s television sitcom “Friends.” This somber occasion followed the discovery of the actor’s death at his Los Angeles residence a day earlier. The actor and star of “Friends” had a long career that included a 2015 reboot of “The Odd Couple.”, “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Growing Pains,” “Fools Rush In,” “Ally McBeal,” “17 Again,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” and “The West Wing.”

The news of Perry’s passing was first reported late on Saturday as word spread through multiple news outlets, prompting statements from NBC, the network that aired “Friends” for a decade, and Warner Bros. Television Group, the show’s production company. Warner Brothers Television’s statement said, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Official details regarding the circumstances of his death were not immediately available, and an autopsy was completed, but the results are unlikely to be released for some time. 

When questioned about the specifics surrounding Perry’s demise, Captain Erik Scott, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, provided a response without directly mentioning Perry’s name, according to Reuters. He confirmed that firefighters had responded to a call at an address in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where they discovered “an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi.”

“A bystander had managed to keep the man’s head above water and bring him to the edge. Firefighters then removed him from the water upon their arrival,” Scott conveyed to Reuters via text message. He further explained that a preliminary medical assessment at the scene had indicated that “the man was deceased” before emergency personnel arrived. As is customary, the exact cause and manner of death will be determined by medical examiners, according to Scott. Reports emphasized that no foul play was suspected in connection with his death.

Perry’s family issued a joint statement via People Magazine, which said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family says. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright, creators and showrunners of “Friends,” said, “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Rios
News, Real Estate

Steel Framing at New Del Rey Office Campus Hits New Heights After a Year

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

42XX Development Rises as a Modern Business Hub Takes Shape After a year of construction, the steel framing has now...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles Fire Department Issues Citywide Red Flag Alert

October 30, 2023

Read more
October 30, 2023

Temporary Parking Restrictions Will Be In Force Locally  By Dolores Quintana In response to the imminent threat of high winds...
News, Video

(Video) New Exhibit At The Getty Museum, William Blake: Visionary

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Incredible and Fascinating Look at an Amazing Artist. Exhibit runs until January 14, 2024. @gettymuseum @Tate @culvercitywlanews New Exhibit At The...
News

Secure Your Nonprofit: Grants of Up to $250,000 Available

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Deadline Nears for California State Nonprofit Security Grant By Dolores Quintana The application period for the California State Nonprofit Security...

Photo: Culver City Government
News

Culver City Collaborates with City of Los Angeles to Address Encampment in the Area

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Joint Effort by Different Agencies Attempts to Make a Difference By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City, in association...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Issues Ruling on Measure ULA

October 26, 2023

Read more
October 26, 2023

Property Tax Court Case Decision Ruling Handed Down Tuesday By Dolores Quintana The lawsuit challenging the city of Los Angeles’...

Photo: AMAZEBALLS
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste Sensation Unleashed: Former NFL Star’s AMAZEBALLS at Citizen Public Market

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Derrell Smith’s Meatball Concept To Bring Spectacular Flavors To Culver City By Dolores Quintana Food fans are in for a...

Photo: Costco
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Costco’s Viral Cookware Set: The Internet’s Culinary Craze Firing Up Foodies

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Discover the 157-Piece Kitchen Collection That’s Creating a Stir Online By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana Costco’s ​​Ultimate Cookware Set...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Golden Opportunity: Free Fries Galore at One of America’s Favorite Fast Food Spots

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Popular Chain Offers Customers Complimentary Medium Fries – Find Out How By Keemia Zhang Last week, McDonald’s announced that a...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

From Spooky Screenings to Pumpkin Patches, Check Out LA’s Halloween Events

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Halloween Delights and Haunting Days and Nights in Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Halloween, the true apex of the spooky...

Photo : Kevin Flynn
News

West Coast Premiere of Kevin Flynn’s One-Man Show “Fear of Heights“ at the Odyssey Theatre

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

One-person shows are particularly challenging – especially when performed on a bare stage, other than a folding chair, and no...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

State Farm Data Indicates Significant Decrease Troubling Criminal Activity

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Thieves Seem to Have Moved on, Rates Drop for the First Time in Years By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana...
News, Video

(Video) Retired LA Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Speaks At The Church In Ocean Park Grand Re-Opening

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

The joyful ceremony of the beloved community church in Santa Monica drew a big crowd. @culvercitywlanews Retired LA Supervisor Sheila...

Photo: Facebook
News

Occupied Car in Westfield Culver City Parking Lot Hides a Surprise For Police

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Officer’s Actions and Investigation Yields Arrest  By Dolores Quintana On the afternoon of Saturday, October 21, at approximately 4:40 p.m.,...
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Initiates Hotel Labor Probe In October

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Examination of Labor Practices in Los Angeles Hotels Underway By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has officially...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR