Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ Star, Remembered as Friends and Fans Mourn

Tragic Loss: Beloved Actor’s Passes In Pacific Palisades, Stuns World

Family, friends, and fellow celebrities gathered in online spaces on Sunday to mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, the quick-witted co-star of the popular 1990s television sitcom “Friends.” This somber occasion followed the discovery of the actor’s death at his Los Angeles residence a day earlier. The actor and star of “Friends” had a long career that included a 2015 reboot of “The Odd Couple.”, “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Growing Pains,” “Fools Rush In,” “Ally McBeal,” “17 Again,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” and “The West Wing.”

The news of Perry’s passing was first reported late on Saturday as word spread through multiple news outlets, prompting statements from NBC, the network that aired “Friends” for a decade, and Warner Bros. Television Group, the show’s production company. Warner Brothers Television’s statement said, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Official details regarding the circumstances of his death were not immediately available, and an autopsy was completed, but the results are unlikely to be released for some time.

When questioned about the specifics surrounding Perry’s demise, Captain Erik Scott, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, provided a response without directly mentioning Perry’s name, according to Reuters. He confirmed that firefighters had responded to a call at an address in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where they discovered “an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone jacuzzi.”

“A bystander had managed to keep the man’s head above water and bring him to the edge. Firefighters then removed him from the water upon their arrival,” Scott conveyed to Reuters via text message. He further explained that a preliminary medical assessment at the scene had indicated that “the man was deceased” before emergency personnel arrived. As is customary, the exact cause and manner of death will be determined by medical examiners, according to Scott. Reports emphasized that no foul play was suspected in connection with his death.

Perry’s family issued a joint statement via People Magazine, which said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family says. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin Bright, creators and showrunners of “Friends,” said, “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”