October 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Issues Ruling on Measure ULA

Photo: Getty Photos

Property Tax Court Case Decision Ruling Handed Down Tuesday

By Dolores Quintana

The lawsuit challenging the city of Los Angeles’ “mansion tax,” also known as Measure ULA, was dismissed by a Los Angeles County judge on Tuesday, bringing an end to a legal battle initiated by the luxury real estate sector that aimed to demonstrate the measure’s unconstitutionality.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Barbara Scheper issued a preliminary ruling on Monday, subsequently dismissing the legal challenge after hearing arguments from both sides. The lawsuit had been filed by Newcastle Courtyards and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. Following the ruling, an attorney representing Newcastle Courtyards expressed intentions to challenge the decision.

The Public Counsel issued a statement after the ruling, which said, “We applaud the superior court’s dismissal of both lawsuits against Measure ULA. The court’s ruling to uphold Measure ULA is a resounding legal victory for the power of the people to initiate and enact transformative solutions to address our city’s urgent housing and homelessness crises. Measure ULA has always been a valid exercise of the people’s initiative power guaranteed in the California Constitution. Despite attempts by special interest groups and wealthy property owners to overturn the will of the people, we are pleased that the courts now decisively agree with us.” 

The money raised by Measure ULA will be used to build affordable housing; both the money and the affordable housing are needed desperately by the city and will also be used to help residents who are at risk for homelessness. The City of Los Angeles’ website on the Measure states, “Measure ULA established the ULA Tax to fund affordable housing projects and provide resources to tenants at risk of homelessness.  The ULA Tax is imposed on all documents that convey real property within the City of Los Angeles when the consideration or value of the real property interest conveyed exceeds a threshold of five million dollars, or is ten million dollars or greater, respectively.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) New Exhibit At The Getty Museum, William Blake: Visionary

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Incredible and Fascinating Look at an Amazing Artist. Exhibit runs until January 14, 2024. @gettymuseum @Tate @culvercitywlanews New Exhibit At The...
News

Secure Your Nonprofit: Grants of Up to $250,000 Available

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Deadline Nears for California State Nonprofit Security Grant By Dolores Quintana The application period for the California State Nonprofit Security...

Photo: Culver City Government
News

Culver City Collaborates with City of Los Angeles to Address Encampment in the Area

October 27, 2023

Read more
October 27, 2023

Joint Effort by Different Agencies Attempts to Make a Difference By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City, in association...

Photo: AMAZEBALLS
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Taste Sensation Unleashed: Former NFL Star’s AMAZEBALLS at Citizen Public Market

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Derrell Smith’s Meatball Concept To Bring Spectacular Flavors To Culver City By Dolores Quintana Food fans are in for a...

Photo: Costco
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Costco’s Viral Cookware Set: The Internet’s Culinary Craze Firing Up Foodies

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Discover the 157-Piece Kitchen Collection That’s Creating a Stir Online By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana Costco’s ​​Ultimate Cookware Set...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Golden Opportunity: Free Fries Galore at One of America’s Favorite Fast Food Spots

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Popular Chain Offers Customers Complimentary Medium Fries – Find Out How By Keemia Zhang Last week, McDonald’s announced that a...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

From Spooky Screenings to Pumpkin Patches, Check Out LA’s Halloween Events

October 25, 2023

Read more
October 25, 2023

Halloween Delights and Haunting Days and Nights in Los Angeles By Dolores Quintana Halloween, the true apex of the spooky...

Photo : Kevin Flynn
News

West Coast Premiere of Kevin Flynn’s One-Man Show “Fear of Heights“ at the Odyssey Theatre

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

One-person shows are particularly challenging – especially when performed on a bare stage, other than a folding chair, and no...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

State Farm Data Indicates Significant Decrease Troubling Criminal Activity

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

Thieves Seem to Have Moved on, Rates Drop for the First Time in Years By Keemia Zhang and Dolores Quintana...
News, Video

(Video) Retired LA Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Speaks At The Church In Ocean Park Grand Re-Opening

October 24, 2023

Read more
October 24, 2023

The joyful ceremony of the beloved community church in Santa Monica drew a big crowd. @culvercitywlanews Retired LA Supervisor Sheila...

Photo: Facebook
News

Occupied Car in Westfield Culver City Parking Lot Hides a Surprise For Police

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Officer’s Actions and Investigation Yields Arrest  By Dolores Quintana On the afternoon of Saturday, October 21, at approximately 4:40 p.m.,...
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Initiates Hotel Labor Probe In October

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Examination of Labor Practices in Los Angeles Hotels Underway By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has officially...

Photo: Facebook
News

Court Rejects Challenges to Controversial Measure In Contentious Lawsuit

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Tentative Ruling Gives Hope to Housing Advocates and Residents  By Dolores Quintana In a tentative ruling delivered today, the courts...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Governor Newsom’s Signs Housing Package Legislation: 56 Bills Tackle California’s Housing Crisis

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Housing Package Aims to Streamline Construction, Promote Affordable Homes, and Protect Tenants  By Dolores Quintana Governor Gavin Newsom has signed...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Advances Homeless Housing Project Amid Community Concerns

October 23, 2023

Read more
October 23, 2023

Hot Button Midvale Project To Go Ahead After City Council Vote By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous decision, the Los...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR